Open in App
Baton Rouge, LA
See more from this location?
LSUCountry

Injury Report: Mason Taylor, Mekhi Wingo Among Tigers Out For Camp

By Zack Nagy,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MSDxq_0lBx8fuy00

Tigers set to be down over a handful of players for spring camp, looking to use next eight weeks to get healthy.

LSU will be without a few players come Thursday’s first spring practice. A list that includes star tight end Mason Taylor, defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo and more, the Tigers will use this next eight week period to get over a handful of players healthy.

According to The Advocate’s Wilson Alexander, Brian Kelly and Co. will be without the following players for camp:

  • Tight End Mason Taylor (shoulder surgery)
  • Running Back Armoni Goodwin
  • Offensive Lineman Charles Turner
  • Defensive Lineman Mekhi Wingo
  • Cornerback Duce Chestnut
  • Defensive Lineman Jordan Jefferson
  • Wide Receiver Aaron Anderson

Players that will be non-contact participants:

  • Defensive Lineman Maason Smith
  • EDGE Da’Shawn Womack

LSU enters spring camp as one of the most intriguing teams in the SEC, and after reeling in a number of dynamic transfers and 2023 early enrollees, the next eight weeks will be an opportunity for this program to begin gelling before the summer.

Kelly and his coaching staff have put together a solid two month stretch this offseason after retooling the roster, locking down their first true recruiting class and more. With the chance to get a better evaluation during camp, it starts with getting the entire roster healthy.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Baton Rouge, LA newsLocal Baton Rouge, LA
Notebook: Brian Kelly Details Day 1 of LSU Spring Camp, Roster Organization
Baton Rouge, LA20 hours ago
McNeese Hires Embattled Former LSU Basketball Coach
Lake Charles, LA18 hours ago
Paul Skenes Catapults No. 1 LSU Over Samford in 11-1 Victory
Baton Rouge, LA10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
LSU Loses 77-68 to Vanderbilt as 2022-23 Season Comes to a Close
Baton Rouge, LA23 hours ago
Preview: No. 1 LSU Hosts Samford for Weekend Series
Baton Rouge, LA19 hours ago
Tigers Spring Practice Report: LSU Hits Field For First Day of Camp
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
LSU RB John Emery Absent From Day 1 of Spring Camp
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
WATCH: LSU QB Rickie Collins Goes Through Drills During Day 1 of Camp
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Spring Football Preview: Five Immediate Impact Newcomers
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Three Things We Hope To Learn During LSU's Spring Camp
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
LSU Survives Against Georgia 72-67, Advance in SEC Tournament
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Preview: No. 1 LSU Hosts Lamar For Midweek Showdown
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Kim Mulkey meets newest namesake and says team is getting to work for NCAA tourney
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
New Iberia strives to back up its top seed with a historic trip to the state finals
New Iberia, LA2 days ago
Thursday's area high school baseball, softball schedules
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Albert Fraenkel, longtime Baton Rouge furniture businessman and civic leader, dies at 94
Baton Rouge, LA15 hours ago
Wild pig-fighting bait developed by LSU
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
McAlister's Deli to open new Baton Rouge location
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
CRIME STOPPERS: Vehicle burglars wanted by campus police
Baton Rouge, LA18 hours ago
Coroner: No trauma in body of Georgia man found in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Louisiana’s Miss USA Ali Landry Returning Home to Launch Life-changing Book
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Heart of Louisiana: Carville family
Carville, LA3 days ago
Judge finds Happy's not guilty of noise violation, calls Baton Rouge's rules 'subjective'
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Wife of local man found dead in Baton Rouge requests another agency take the case
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Scheme to Smuggle Drugs into a Penal Facility
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Baton Rouge police ID man sought for questioning in Nathan Millard investigation
Baton Rouge, LA14 hours ago
Schoolwide fight at Baton Rouge alternative school puts officer in hospital; 12 arrested
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Worker accused of beating disabled man at intermediate care facility in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA19 hours ago
The 4th Annual Boosie Bash is Next Weekend
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Second person arrested after nine-man attack on Southern University campus
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy