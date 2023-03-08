Injury Report: Mason Taylor, Mekhi Wingo Among Tigers Out For Camp

Tigers set to be down over a handful of players for spring camp, looking to use next eight weeks to get healthy.

LSU will be without a few players come Thursday’s first spring practice. A list that includes star tight end Mason Taylor, defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo and more, the Tigers will use this next eight week period to get over a handful of players healthy.

According to The Advocate’s Wilson Alexander, Brian Kelly and Co. will be without the following players for camp:

Tight End Mason Taylor (shoulder surgery)

Running Back Armoni Goodwin

Offensive Lineman Charles Turner

Defensive Lineman Mekhi Wingo

Cornerback Duce Chestnut

Defensive Lineman Jordan Jefferson

Wide Receiver Aaron Anderson

Players that will be non-contact participants:

Defensive Lineman Maason Smith

EDGE Da’Shawn Womack

LSU enters spring camp as one of the most intriguing teams in the SEC, and after reeling in a number of dynamic transfers and 2023 early enrollees, the next eight weeks will be an opportunity for this program to begin gelling before the summer.

Kelly and his coaching staff have put together a solid two month stretch this offseason after retooling the roster, locking down their first true recruiting class and more. With the chance to get a better evaluation during camp, it starts with getting the entire roster healthy.