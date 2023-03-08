Open in App
Seattle, WA
Discrimination based on caste is pervasive in South Asian communities around the world. Now Seattle has banned it

By The Conversation,

2 days ago
Seattle became the first city in the U.S. to outlaw caste-based discrimination against immigrants from stigmatized groups in South Asia's traditional social hierarchy. The ordinance,...
