NebraskaTV

Police: 2-year-old dies after being left in car for hours in Florida, father arrested By SKYLER SHEPARD, 2 days ago

By SKYLER SHEPARD, 2 days ago

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WPEC) — A 2-year-old died after the toddler was left in a car for several hours in Florida, according to authorities. ...