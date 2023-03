Government Technology

Lexington Storm Review: Did 911 Fail? Was EOC Activated? By Beth Musgrave, Lexington Herald-Leader, 2 days ago

By Beth Musgrave, Lexington Herald-Leader, 2 days ago

(TNS) - The Lexington council will review the city’s response to Friday’s windstorms that knocked out power to thousands of Fayette County residents, damaged many ...