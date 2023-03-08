United States Air Force Academy cadet dies in off-base incident

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) mourns the loss of a cadet who died in an off-base incident, according to the Park County Coroner who notified Academy officials late Monday, March 6.

22-year-old Cole Kilty of Elk Grove Village, Illinois, was to commission as a second lieutenant in the United States Air Force and enter undergraduate pilot training this year. He was a member of the Class of 2023 and was majoring in behavioral sciences and leadership.

“Today, we mourn the loss of a cherished member of our cadet wing,” said Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, USAFA Superintendent. “Cole was known for being a friend to others, for his jokes, and his unique ability to find humor in any situation – from everyday life to a tough training event. I extend my personal condolences to his family, his squadron, and his friends.”

Commandant of Cadets, Brig. Gen. Paul D. Moga, gathered the Cadet Wing in Mitchell Hall dining facility before classes on Tuesday, March 7.

“With great regret, I inform you that Monday evening we received word that C1C Cole Kilty from Cadet Squadron 22 has died,” said Moga. “Additional details will be shared in time. He leaves behind many grieving friends and a grieving family.”

Classes and training throughout the day were optional for cadets who needed that time to mourn. A full complement of support services including Academy chaplains, mental health professionals, and others were in place for cadets, faculty, and staff, according to USAFA.

Agents of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the Park County Coroner’s Office are conducting an investigation, per standard protocol into the death of a military member.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.