Open in App
Amarillo, TX
See more from this location?
KLST/KSAN

Amarillo Sod Poodles to play as ‘Amarillo Calf Fries’ at 6 games in 2023 season

By David Gay,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31M4ba_0lBx1MfA00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During six games in its 2023 season, the Amarillo Sod Poodles will don a new identity, playing as the Amarillo Calf Fries at points throughout the season.

Oklahoma votes against recreational marijuana

According to a news release from the Amarillo Sod Poodles organization, the team will play as the Amarillo Calf Fries during the following games of the 2023 season:

  • April 15 vs. the Corpus Christi Hooks;
  • May 13 vs. the Midland Rockhounds;
  • June 15 vs. the San Antonio Missions;
  • July 16 vs. the Frisco Roughriders;
  • August 4 vs. the Corpus Christi Hooks; and
  • August 31 vs. the Midland Rockhounds.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MgRbB_0lBx1MfA00

Officials said in the release that the alternate identity will include new jerseys and hats in an orange and light blue color scheme. A Calf Fries replica jersey will be given away during the June 4 game against the Springfield Cardinals to the first 1,500 people who attend the game.

Amarillo Sod Poodles release 2023 season promotional schedule

“Sod Poodles is one of the most recognizable and unique brands in Minor League Baseball. We knew in order to honor our fans’ expectations for fun and originality, we had to take the storytelling of our new identity to the next level,” officials from the organization said in the release. “We absolutely love to celebrate our region’s uniqueness and historic cowboy ways.  If yo­­u have lived in Texas or the Southwest for any amount of time, you know about Calf Fries!”

Officials said that Calf Fries will be served during the six games the team will be assuming the alternate identity. A pre-sale for an Amarillo Calf Fries hat, along with other merchandise, is occurring now at the Amarillo Sod Poodles team store. Single-game tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

For more information, visit the Amarillo Sod Poodles’ website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Amigos grocery stores set to host annual Mis Quince Expo Event
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
Roll-Em-Up Taquitos Showcases Delicious Eats
Amarillo, TX15 hours ago
Belles continue their winning ways with the 70-65 win over West Texas A&M in Quarterfinals
San Angelo, TX9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Looking For A Midwife In Amarillo? Make Sure You Do Research.
Amarillo, TX22 hours ago
WANTED: Information on Whereabouts of Childress Woman; Last Known Location is Amarillo
Amarillo, TX14 hours ago
Local man becomes first amputee graduate of AC Truck Driving Academy
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
Forget Oprah: A More Famous Trial That Took Over Amarillo
Amarillo, TX2 days ago
The Peddler Show Returns to Amarillo
Amarillo, TX3 days ago
Panhandle Paradise Up For Sale. Check Out Lazy Arrow B Ranch.
Amarillo, TX2 days ago
Food truck park in Amarillo destroyed by high winds
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit warns of stolen vehicles being sold on social media
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
Amarillo Motorcycle Clubs. Are They Really Just Big Softies?
Amarillo, TX2 days ago
This Fiery Explosion Happened at Barnes & Noble in Texas
Amarillo, TX2 days ago
Someone purchased $5 million winning lottery ticket in Hereford
Hereford, TX6 days ago
Amarillo’s Beef With The Popeyes On Paramount
Amarillo, TX3 days ago
New Life for Amarillo Business After December Fire
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
Comptroller Glenn Hegar distributing $1B to local governments; Amarillo, Canyon to receive combined total of $7.7M
Amarillo, TX2 days ago
One of Amarillo’s Healthy Restaurants Getting a New Location
Amarillo, TX4 days ago
This Home For Sale Near Amarillo Is A Dream Of Marble, Black, & Gold
Amarillo, TX2 days ago
Guitars and Cadillacs, Canyon resident sued in Randall County after 2022 fatal accident
Canyon, TX2 days ago
Borger Fire Department reports death of Lieutenant Cory Kirk
Borger, TX2 days ago
Parents of ENMU students killed in wrong-way crash on I-27 in Amarillo suing driver, bar
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
Getting Freaky? Protect Yourself Then. Amarillo STDs On The Rise.
Amarillo, TX3 days ago
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted on evading arrest charge
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
Warrant for man wanted on evading arrest charge is cleared
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
Randall and Potter county seeing differences in STD rates
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
Amarillo woman under ‘Temporary Restraining Order’ to not practice midwifery without a license
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
Amarillo Police investigating shooting in north Amarillo, Palo Duro High School student reportedly injured
Amarillo, TX4 days ago
Borger man sentenced to 85 years in prison after July 2022 car chase in Carson County
Borger, TX22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy