The Kansas City Star

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is happy KC will be in national spotlight during NFL Draft

By Pete Grathoff,

2 days ago

Kansas City is just weeks away from being in the national spotlight.

Wednesday marks 50 days until the NFL Draft takes place in Kansas City. It’ll be held in and around the area at Union Station and the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

The draft begins April 27 with just the first round and ends on April 29, and Kansas City can expect an huge influx of fans.

Last year’s NFL Draft was held in Las Vegas and more than 300,000 people attended, the league said . The 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, drew 600,000 visitors , that city said, to the consternation of some in town for bachelorette parties .

At the NFL Combine last week, Chiefs coach Andy Reid was asked about Kansas City playing host to the draft. He was most happy because it will showcase Kansas City.

“You know I think it’s great for Kansas City,” Reid said. “I think it’s great for the National Football League. (General Manager) Brett Veach doesn’t have to go too far, it’s all right there. But listen, I’m mainly happy for the city and for the NFL for bringing it there. It’s a great city.”

