Open in App
Andrews, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Odessa American

Webb named new Andrews High School principal

By Odessa American,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nyBGU_0lBwzr3N00

ANDREWS The Andrews Independent School District announced the hiring of Robert Webb as the new principal at Andrews High School during the monthly board meeting on Feb. 14.

Webb brings more than 25 years of experience in education, many of those in secondary administration. He is familiar with West Texas, having worked in Lefors, Tahoka, Spur and Snyder school districts and attending Texas Tech University.

John Carranco, who was AHS principal, is now director of Student Services.

“I have spent the majority of my career in West Texas. I have known the reputation of Andrews ISD as a quality school district with great kids and people,” Webb said in the press release.

“I wanted to return to the high school principalship as a way to live out my purpose. I love to serve students and teachers, and I believe that I am best trained to lead and support high school.”

Prior to joining the Mustang family, Webb spent two years at Itasca ISD as the high school principal, district CTE Coordinator and was promoted to the Executive Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability.

Webb began his career in education at Lefors ISD in 1997 as a teacher and coach. He spent a year in Sinton ISD before moving to Tahoka ISD as a teacher and coach.

Webb earned his first role in administration when he was named the District Assistant Principal at Spur ISD in 2003.

His career has led him to serve as assistant principal, principal, dean of students, and various administration roles across the State of Texas.

Webb is a graduate of Texas Tech University. He earned a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in History, in 1995 and returned to earn a Masters of Education in 2001.

“AHS has many wonderful traditions, and I look forward to learning and supporting those, while striving to strengthen our academics and increase our student engagement,” Webb said in the press release.

Other moves were Chris Dulin to the Business Office and Suzanne Mata to superintendent of Secondary Education.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Time to go forward:’ Former Seminole ISD student starts petition to change mascot
Seminole, TX2 days ago
MISD employee on leave after reports of being under the influence
Midland, TX15 hours ago
Classes at OC to be delayed Friday
Odessa, TX1 day ago
SAPD and TGCS help recover 70 missing children in multi-agency operation
San Angelo, TX20 hours ago
Farmer Wants a Wife to debut tonight, featuring Midland’s own Meghan Baker
Midland, TX2 days ago
Midland Woman Set To Be Contestant On Fox Show Farmer Wants A Wife!
Midland, TX2 days ago
Awesome Go-To Places For Wood Fired Pizza In The Permian Basin!
Midland, TX2 days ago
City of Odessa working on water main break
Odessa, TX1 day ago
Midland PD looking for HEB thief
Midland, TX1 day ago
Area News: Fatal 1-Vehicle Crashes Reported in Martin and Scurry County
Monahans, TX1 day ago
Top 5 Restaurants In Odessa With The Highest Ratings!
Odessa, TX1 day ago
Woman hit by car on Midkiff
Midland, TX3 days ago
Man accused of kidnapping following high speed chase from Midland to Odessa
Midland, TX2 days ago
Multiple earthquakes shake West Texas Tuesday morning
Midland, TX3 days ago
High blood pressure in Odessa? Keep an eye on your A1c
Odessa, TX1 day ago
UPDATE: Midland man charged with manslaughter after deadly crash
Midland, TX1 day ago
Odessa mom warns of attempted kidnapping
Odessa, TX2 days ago
Midland woman dies from injuries after crash
Midland, TX2 days ago
Midland PD needs help identifying subject
Midland, TX2 days ago
Odessan charged with intoxication assault
Odessa, TX16 hours ago
OPD searching for missing person
Odessa, TX3 days ago
The Basin's Unsolved: Walking down the Sidewalk
Midland, TX3 days ago
Bank jugging, other factors leading to fewer ATMs
Midland, TX3 days ago
OPD looking for buffet theft suspect
Odessa, TX1 day ago
Woman accused of dumping dogs in Midland arrested
Midland, TX3 days ago
DPS working crash on Hwy 80, CR 1310, traffic at a ‘crawl’
Odessa, TX3 days ago
Mom accused of assaulting child, 4, after he refused to get on school bus
Odessa, TX7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy