Webb named new Andrews High School principal

ANDREWS The Andrews Independent School District announced the hiring of Robert Webb as the new principal at Andrews High School during the monthly board meeting on Feb. 14.

Webb brings more than 25 years of experience in education, many of those in secondary administration. He is familiar with West Texas, having worked in Lefors, Tahoka, Spur and Snyder school districts and attending Texas Tech University.

John Carranco, who was AHS principal, is now director of Student Services.

“I have spent the majority of my career in West Texas. I have known the reputation of Andrews ISD as a quality school district with great kids and people,” Webb said in the press release.

“I wanted to return to the high school principalship as a way to live out my purpose. I love to serve students and teachers, and I believe that I am best trained to lead and support high school.”

Prior to joining the Mustang family, Webb spent two years at Itasca ISD as the high school principal, district CTE Coordinator and was promoted to the Executive Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability.

Webb began his career in education at Lefors ISD in 1997 as a teacher and coach. He spent a year in Sinton ISD before moving to Tahoka ISD as a teacher and coach.

Webb earned his first role in administration when he was named the District Assistant Principal at Spur ISD in 2003.

His career has led him to serve as assistant principal, principal, dean of students, and various administration roles across the State of Texas.

Webb is a graduate of Texas Tech University. He earned a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in History, in 1995 and returned to earn a Masters of Education in 2001.

“AHS has many wonderful traditions, and I look forward to learning and supporting those, while striving to strengthen our academics and increase our student engagement,” Webb said in the press release.

Other moves were Chris Dulin to the Business Office and Suzanne Mata to superintendent of Secondary Education.