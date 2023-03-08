High school boys lacrosse: 2023 5A team-by-team region capsules, predictions
By James Edward,
5 days ago
The 2023 high school boys lacrosse season gets underway this week for teams in Class 5A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 5A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.
The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.
There are six new boys lacrosse coaches in 5A this year: John Vasas (Bonneville), Reed Keller (Northridge), Dan Derrick (Viewmont), Ian Sime (Skyline), Scotty Taysom (Mountain View) and Ellison Cabreros (Spanish Fork).
Here are the 5A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.
2022 record: 8-11 (tied for fourth in Region 5 with a 3-7 record).
2022 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 5A.
2022 postseason: Lost to Lehi, 12-9, in the 5A first round.
2022 offense: 8.4 gpg (No. 19 in 5A).
2022 defense: 9.2 gpg (No. 14 in 5A).
Returning contributors:
Kaden Powell, Mid, Jr.
York Cypers, Mid, Jr.
Bryson Howell, Faceoff, Jr.
Case Wayman, Defense, Jr.
Austin Johnson, LSM, Sr.
Colby Mickles, Mid/Attack, Sr.
Nick Sebahar, Mid, Jr.
Kyler Welch, Mid, Jr.
Key newcomers:
Cameron Howell, Mid, Jr.
Ashton Nicholls, Mid, Soph.
Tyson Pututau, Defense, Soph.
Coach comment: We return two players that received region recognition last year in Kaden Powell at midfield and Bryson Howell at faceoff and expect them to continue to make significant contributions to the team. Case Wayman is a two-year starter that will anchor our defense with younger players with limited varsity experience. York Cypers is a solid midfielder that has seen plenty of varsity time. Austin Johnson (LSM) and Nick Sebahar (defensive midfielder) will provide strength on the wings at the faceoff and are excellent defenders. Kyler Welch is a player that will do whatever is asked with a short stick or a long pole and will impact both ends of the field. We have a couple younger players that I’m VERY excited to see how they react to the varsity level of lacrosse.
Lastly, I absolutely love our region. Bountiful has an excellent program that we respect immensely and are trying to catch. The rest of the region is an absolute battle every night. Each game can go either way by three or four goals. Which makes for great games. Bonneville has a solid lacrosse program that we are trying to just improve a little each year. I feel like who we have returning and newcomers that will continue to make that improvement in our program.
2022 record: 15-5 (second in Region 6 with a 4-1 record).
2022 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 5A.
2022 postseason: Beat Olympus, 10-9, in the 5A 5A state championship.
2022 offense: 14.5 gpg (No. 3 in 5A).
2022 defense: 7.1 gpg (No. 5 in 5A).
Returning contributors:
Chase Beyer, Attack, Sr.
Jack McHenry, Faceoff specialist, Sr.
Gavin Beichner, Defense, Sr.
Braden Beyer, SSDM, Sr.
Beckett Wolf, Mid, Sr.
Riley Mullholland, M, Sr.
AJ Silinoff, Goalie, Jr.
Trey Beichner, SSDM, Jr.
Patrick Shaede, Defense, Jr.
Key newcomers:
Reese Smith, SSDM, Soph.
Coach comment: We will be a fairly young team. However, we are fortunate to have a strong group of senior captains in Chase and Braden Beyer, Gavin Beichner and Jack McHenry. Given our lack of depth our challenge will be to remain healthy.
2022 record: 15-4 (first in Region 8 with a 12-0 record).
2022 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 5A.
2022 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 12-5, in the 5A semifinals.
2022 offense: 15.9 gpg (No. 2 in 5A).
2022 defense: 5.9 gpg (No. 2 in 5A).
Returning contributors:
Berkley Horoba, Attack, Senior.
Deacon Mearian, Middie, Senior.
Casey Blackham, Middie, Senior.
Andrew Parry, Defense, Junior.
Harley Kenney, Goalie, Senior.
Coach comment: We are very optimistic as we head into the season with a strong senior class returning for us and some young players with quite a bit of varsity experience. We have scheduled some of the top competition in the state and are excited about this season.
2022 record: 8-9 (fourth in Region 8 with a 6-6 record).
2022 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 5A.
2022 postseason: Lost to Salem Hills, 11-10, in the 5A first round.
2022 offense: 8.7 gpg (No. 15 in 5A)
2022 defense: 10.3 gpg (No. 20 in 5A)
Returning contributors:
Kimball Hatch, Attack, Senior
Eric Jarvis, Midfield, Senior
Konrad Taotua, SSDM, Senior
Sam Jennings, LSM, Senior
Roman Richards, Defense, Junior
Peter Arnoldsen, Goalie, Junior
Key newcomers:
Michael Arnoldsen, Attack, Senior
Sam Prestwich, Midfield, Senior
Mason Riley, Defense, Junior
Coach comment: Now entering our third season, we are looking to keep building our program. We lost a lot of seniors and already have injuries leading to players out for the season, but we have a group that have played together for three years now.
2022 record: 11-8 (first in Region 9 with a 7-0 record).
2022 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 5A.
2022 postseason: Lost to Bountiful, 13-6, in the 5A quarterfinals.
2022 offense: 11.1 gpg (No. 9 in 5A).
2022 defense: 7.1 gpg (No. 4 in 5A).
Returning contributors:
Caleb Taylor, Attack, Senior.
Conner Osborne, Midfield, Senior.
Owen Moore, Attack, Senior.
Jett Cherry, Defense, Senior.
Jackson Stone, Defense, Senior.
Ethan Erker, Midfield, Senior.
Key newcomers:
Adam Bodily, Midfield, Senior.
Spencer Bodily, Midfield, Senior.
Josh Dickerson, Defense, Senior.
Jace Jorgenson, Midfield, Sophomore.
Cole Lent, Attack, Junior.
Coach comment: We return most of our starters from a team that won our region and made it to the quarterfinals and we are looking forward to improving on last year successes. After losing a lot of 1-2 goal games early last year, we really started to find our identity as a team and it has carried through the offseason. We really think we have a team that can be a top 5 team in 5A and we’re excited to hopefully turn some heads this year. We also have set the goal to have another undefeated year in region play to get back-to-back region championships. I think it will be an exciting year for Wasatch.
2022 record: 10-8 (third in Region 9 with a 6-2 record).
2022 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 5A.
2022 postseason: Lost to Alta, 19-5, in the 5A second round.
2022 offense: 10.4 gpg (No. 10 in 5A).
2022 defense: 8.9 gpg (No. 10 in 5A).
Returning contributors:
Brandon Norris, MIDI/ATTACK, Soph.
Rhys Cabreros, ATTACK/MIDI, Sr.
Brixton Gull, ATTACK/MIDI, Jr.
Wil Gunter, LSM/D, Jr.
Zane Lockhart, D/LSM, Sr.
Cael Cabreros, D/LSM, Soph.
Brigham Folsom, G, Soph.
Key newcomers:
Logan Haacke, SSDM/ATTACK, Sr.
Wyatt Grant, LSM/D, Jr.
Austin Olsen, ATTACK/MIDI, Fr.
Logan Levy, G/D, Fr.
Coach comment: We’re a young team, who lost some key starters, but that just means players have an opportunity to step up. Our focus this year is to be competitive in our non-region schedule and to win our region.
2022 record: 5-12 (sixth in Region 9 with a 2-6 record).
2022 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 5A.
2022 postseason: Lost to Maple Mountain, 15-5, in the 5A first round.
2022 offense: 7.6 gpg (No. 21 in 5A).
2022 defense: 9.7 gpg (No. 17 in 5A).
Returning contributors:
Colby Olson, Defense, Junior.
Ryan Rowley, SSDM, Junior.
Dan Rowley, Attack, Senior.
Chandler Loveless, Midfield, Senior.
Ryland Baker, Midfield, Junior.
Aiden Hardy, FOS, Junior.
Malone Ewell, Defense, Senior.
Cooper Andreason, Goalie, Senior.
Samuel Bolton, LSM, Senior.
Key newcomers:
Dylan Cottle, Midfield, Junior.
Jarrett Johnson, Defense, Junior.
Easton Andreason, LSM, Junior.
Gary Bolton, Attack, Sophomore.
Jared Keel, Attack, Sophomore.
Coach comment: Year three of Payson lacrosse promises to be an exciting one with the team looking to continue to improve. We return a lot of varsity experience and have a number of varsity role players and JV players who made big improvements in the offseason. The heart of this team will be its defense, anchored by junior defenseman Colby Olson, senior goalie Cooper Andreason and junior defensive midfielder Ryan Rowley. The offense led by senior midfielder Chandler Loveless, senior attackman Dan Rowley, and junior midfielders Ryland Baker and Dylan Cottle will have a more balanced approach as we replace our top three scorers from last year’s team. Our players are excited to get the season started and work to continue to establish our brand as a hard working, tough and competitive lacrosse team.
2022 record: 1-18 (eighth in Region 9 with a 0-9 record).
2022 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 5A.
2022 postseason: Lost to East, 21-3, in the 5A first round.
2022 offense: 2.4 gpg (No. 26 in 5A).
2022 defense: 13.6 gpg (No. 25 in 5A).
Returning contributors:
Sawyer Ottley, Goalie, Jr.
Aiden Low, Middie, Sr.
James Fowler, Attack, Sr.
Magnum Stewart, Attack, Jr.
Parker Ottley, Attack, Soph.
Drew Ashton, Defense, Sr.
Gibson Condie, Middie, Sr.
Key newcomers:
Lance Stewart, Middie, Fr.
KJ Norman, Middie, Fr.
Issac Bradshaw, Defense, Fr.
Coach comment: We are excited about the number of returning players and the growing interest. Even though the season did not go was we would have liked, a majority of the players have really fallen for the sport and are excited to build towards greater success.
