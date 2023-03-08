Stolen Boat: Port of Garabaldi vessel found in Woodburn

Law enforcement agents in the central Willamette Valley have recovered a stolen boat from the North Oregon Coast.

At approximately 1:07 p.m. March 5, Marion County Sheriff’s deputies assisted with stopping a vehicle, in Woodburn, which was towing a stolen boat.

The boat had been stolen at about 3:30 a.m. the same day out of Garabaldi.

The traffic stop was initiated after an observant citizen who saw a Facebook post on a neighborhood watch page about the stolen boat alerted authorities to the whereabouts of the vessel, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office release.

Deputies were able to coordinate the whereabouts of the truck towing the stolen boat and initiated a traffic stop.

The boat belongs to the Port of Garibaldi. It was a former law enforcement vessel that had recently been transferred from Klamath County to Tillamook County.

At the conclusion of this incident three subjects were arrested and lodged at the Marion County Jail. The names of those arrested were not immediately available with the Marion County Sheriff's Office release.

The Port of Garibaldi has recovered the boat.