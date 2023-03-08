Open in App
Woodburn, OR
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The News Guard

Stolen Boat: Port of Garabaldi vessel found in Woodburn

By The News Guard,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e9xtD_0lBwSPzk00

Law enforcement agents in the central Willamette Valley have recovered a stolen boat from the North Oregon Coast.

At approximately 1:07 p.m. March 5, Marion County Sheriff’s deputies assisted with stopping a vehicle, in Woodburn, which was towing a stolen boat.

The boat had been stolen at about 3:30 a.m. the same day out of Garabaldi.

The traffic stop was initiated after an observant citizen who saw a Facebook post on a neighborhood watch page about the stolen boat alerted authorities to the whereabouts of the vessel, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office release.

Deputies were able to coordinate the whereabouts of the truck towing the stolen boat and initiated a traffic stop.

The boat belongs to the Port of Garibaldi. It was a former law enforcement vessel that had recently been transferred from Klamath County to Tillamook County.

At the conclusion of this incident three subjects were arrested and lodged at the Marion County Jail. The names of those arrested were not immediately available with the Marion County Sheriff's Office release.

The Port of Garibaldi has recovered the boat.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Linn County deputies investigating massive bar brawl
Lyons, OR15 hours ago
1 injured in 20-person fight in parking lot of Lyons bar
Lyons, OR1 day ago
Law enforcement lines overpasses to welcome home deputy from Clark County Sheriff’s Office
Ridgefield, WA13 hours ago
Video: Ore. murder suspect captured after escaping from courthouse
Hillsboro, OR18 hours ago
2 in custody after home invasion, standoff in NW Portland
Portland, OR11 hours ago
Toddler hospitalized after likely fentanyl ingestion in Beaverton
Beaverton, OR9 hours ago
Toddler responds to Narcan after overdosing in Beaverton, rushed to hospital
Beaverton, OR10 hours ago
TWO MEN JAILED ON TRESPASS AND THEFT CHARGES
Roseburg, OR17 hours ago
Police ID man killed in Foster-Powell neighborhood shooting
Portland, OR14 hours ago
Body found on SE Portland street prompts death investigation
Portland, OR21 hours ago
Forest Grove man arrested in shooting death in Tigard
Tigard, OR15 hours ago
Shooting at Northeast Portland McDonald’s leaves 1 injured
Portland, OR18 hours ago
Police hunting for armed man accused of ramming cars at Gresham apartments
Gresham, OR1 day ago
Gaston man arrested after two-county chase, OSP vehicle hit
Gaston, OR2 days ago
Springfield man arrested in stabbing at church, police say
Springfield, OR14 hours ago
High-speed Reckless Motorist Nabbed Saturday Morning; Police Believe Speeds Hit 120 Mph
Hillsboro, OR1 day ago
Barstool, cane used in Vancouver apartment fight, 1 dead
Vancouver, WA1 day ago
Bullet strikes foot away from 4-year-old Gresham girl
Gresham, OR13 hours ago
Man dies after fight at Vancouver apartment
Vancouver, WA1 day ago
OAKS PARK TICKET GIVEAWAY
Portland, OR1 day ago
5 suspects still at large after home invasion
Junction City, OR1 day ago
Fiery, head-on crash injures 2 on Hwy 6 in Forest Grove
Forest Grove, OR2 days ago
Study shows allergy season is getting longer in these 4 Oregon cities
Portland, OR14 hours ago
Oregon group home workers say understaffing has led to unsafe conditions, burnout
Lebanon, OR20 hours ago
Man dead and three others injured after fatal shooting at Safeway Vancouver
Vancouver, WA1 day ago
Suspect arrested after trying to change ID and password on iPad stolen from Portland tavern
Portland, OR3 days ago
FBI offers $50K reward to catch Northwest grid’s armed attackers
Portland, OR3 days ago
Man sentenced to 45 years for shooting 2 Washington County deputies near Hagg Lake
Salem, OR3 days ago
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
Washougal, WA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy