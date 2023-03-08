Open in App
Franklin, TN
Dickson County Source

Lineup for 2023 Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin, TN Announced

By Donna Vissman,

3 days ago
photo by Donna Vissman

Pilgrimage Festival revealed its lineup for the ninth year’s event. Headlining on Saturday will be the Lumineers along with Black Crowes, The Head and the Heart, Better Than Ezra, and more.

On Sunday, Zach Bryan (who sold out FirstBank Amphitheater last year) will be the headliner along with Ashley McBride, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats along with Luke Grimes from Yellowstone.

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is returning to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin on September 23 & 24.

2022 marked the annual festival’s eighth year with headlining sets from Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste and The Avett Brothers alongside wares and food from local artisans, chefs, brewers and more. A true family-friendly experience, festival-goers are going to want to mark their calendars for this year’s event.

Tickets for the 2023 festival go on sale tomorrow March 9 and include two-day GA, two-day VIP, single-day GA, single-day VIP and parking passes. Tickets will be available at 10 a.m. CT at PilgrimageFestival.com. Tickets will be tiered with limited quantities available at each price level, and fans can lock in early and save.

