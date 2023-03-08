4th victim identified in deadly mid-air collision of 2 planes over Winter Haven lake

Authorities in Polk County continue to investigate a deadly mid-air crash between two planes Tuesday over Winter Haven’s Lake Hartridge.

11:25 a.m. update:

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has identified the fourth victim who was killed when two planes collided in the air Tuesday.

Deputies said Louis Defazio, 78 of Fredricksburg, Texas and Winter Haven, is one of two men who were in the Piper J-3 Cub airplane.

At this time, both planes are still in the lake and are expected to be recovered sometime Wednesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board along with the Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the cause and circumstances of the crash.

Original report:

Channel 9 has obtained audio from the moment first responders were called to this deadly plane crash.

The two planes were found in a lake when crews first arrived.

Polk County deputies said four people died in the crash and only three victims have been identified so far.

The victims are:

Faith Irene Baker , 24, of Winter Haven. Baker was a pilot and flight instructor with Sunrise Aviation.

Zachary Jean Mace , 19, of Winter Haven. Mace was a student at Polk State College.

Randall Elbert Crawford , 67, from Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators are expected to arrive at the crash site Wednesday.

It’s still unclear what led up to the deadly aircraft collision.

Investigators say one victim’s body was quickly found by first responders when they arrived, and the other three were found after a lengthy search by boat and by helicopter.

One of the planes was a Piper J-3 Cub seaplane operated by Jack Brown’s Seaplane Base.

The other was a Cherokee Piper 161 fixed-wing plane operated by Sunrise Aviation.

Polk State College released a touching statement sharing their deepest condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of those who passed.

