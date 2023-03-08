Open in App
ABC13 Houston

Goose Creek CISD assistant principal accused of bringing cocaine to her school arrested

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sjh6b_0lBwDHML00

A local assistant principal accused of bringing cocaine to her elementary school has been arrested and charged, according to a statement from the district.

An employee at Goose Creek Consolidated ISD's Travis Elementary found the drugs in an employee restroom.

District police officers were called and arrested Jessica Sanchez.

"We will not, under any circumstances, tolerate this type of behavior in our schools. Our campuses are a safe haven for students and we will not have students in unsafe environments," the district's statement reads in part.

Court records say Sanchez had more cocaine in her vehicle.

She was charged with possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone. Court records say Sanchez posted a $5,000 bond and is expected to be released.

The incident will be reported to the Division of Investigation for the Texas Education Agency.

SEE RELATED STORIES:

Conroe ISD teacher due for prison after she's accused of drugging, sexually abusing student

Former Cy-Fair ISD teacher charged after claims he gave student drugs and STD
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Texas elementary school principal arrested after bringing cocaine to school: reports
Baytown, TX5 days ago
Georgia middle school teacher arrested for allegedly molesting student in library closet
Macon, GA12 days ago
Only on 13: Former HISD teacher accused of grooming, texting, and kissing middle school girls
Houston, TX6 days ago
Police arrest Harlingen man for crack cocaine possession
Harlingen, TX3 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS8 hours ago
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN4 days ago
Mother wants answers after 13-year-old son with autism was recorded using the bathroom by students
New Caney, TX4 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA3 days ago
The Body Of A Missing 16-Year-Old Girl Was Found In the Woods, And A Police Officer Has Been Accused Of Concealing Her Death
Doraville, GA27 days ago
Federal Judge Handcuffs Crying 13-Year-Old Girl Attending Father's Hearing
San Diego, CA14 days ago
Texas man strangled mom because she wouldn't give him her car: police
Houston, TX3 days ago
Texas armed robber runs for his life after store clerk turns the tables
Sugar Land, TX26 days ago
Sweet 6 Year Old Texas Girl’s Brutal Death Gets Justice This Week
Dallas, TX6 days ago
3 teen girls killed in apparent murder-suicide in Texas; 12-year-old escapes after assault
Galena Park, TX22 days ago
Michigan mom allegedly shoots woman pregnant by same man
Detroit, MI25 days ago
North Texas mom Shamaiya Hall accused of killing children has criminal history
Italy, TX7 days ago
Man accused of killing woman he met online, then dismembering and burning her remains
Indian Harbour Beach, FL3 days ago
Grandmother charged with stabbing 7-year-old granddaughter multiple times with knife
Bronx, NY19 days ago
Moscow Walmart employee stole $121,000 in fraud scheme
Moscow, ID6 days ago
Three teenage girls and gunman dead in Texas shooting
Galena Park, TX22 days ago
Four charged after a mail theft sting operation
Little Rock, AR14 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy