Goose Creek CISD assistant principal accused of bringing cocaine to her school arrested

A local assistant principal accused of bringing cocaine to her elementary school has been arrested and charged, according to a statement from the district.

An employee at Goose Creek Consolidated ISD's Travis Elementary found the drugs in an employee restroom.

District police officers were called and arrested Jessica Sanchez.

"We will not, under any circumstances, tolerate this type of behavior in our schools. Our campuses are a safe haven for students and we will not have students in unsafe environments," the district's statement reads in part.

Court records say Sanchez had more cocaine in her vehicle.

She was charged with possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone. Court records say Sanchez posted a $5,000 bond and is expected to be released.

The incident will be reported to the Division of Investigation for the Texas Education Agency.