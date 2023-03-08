Train derails in Summers County

SANDSTONE, (Hinton News) – Early this morning (March 8), a train derailed in the Sandstone area along route 20 near Richmond’s Store. According to reports from county officials, the train was hauling empty coal cars, and three crew members were on board at the time of the derailment. No roads are impacted at this time.

An update from County Commissioner Mike Gore around 8 a.m. stated that most EMS personnel had cleared the scene; however, the fire would continue to burn. A statement from Chief Deputy Adkins encouraged citizens to use caution on Route 20 near Richmond’s Store as there is likely to be a “large presence of CSX employees in the area.”

Hinton News will continue to gather information and will provide more details when they become available.

