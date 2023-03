KTVL

'Jogger Rapist' survivors push for bill to change sex offender risk assessment By Christina Giardinelli, KATU Staff, 3 days ago

Tiffany Edens was 13 when Richard Gillmore, dubbed the "jogger rapist" because he cased victims' homes while jogging, broke into her home and raped her. ...