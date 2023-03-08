Chicago Bulls at Denver Nuggets odds, picks and predictions

The Chicago Bulls (29-36) visit the Denver Nuggets (46-19) on Wednesday. Tip from Ball Arena is set for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Bulls vs. Nuggets odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

Chicago fell 125-122 to Indiana on Sunday, failing to cover as 5.5-point home favorites. It has now lost back-to-back games and 4 straight against the spread (ATS). The Bulls are 3-7 in their last 10 games and just 2-8 ATS in that same span to fall to 30-33-2 ATS this season.

Denver beat Toronto 118-113 on Monday, but failed to cover as 6-point home favorites. It has now won 4 straight games and is 8-2 in its last 10 games. In that span, the Nuggets are 7-3 ATS to improve 37-28 ATS this season.

The Nuggets beat the Bulls 126-103 in Chicago on Nov. 13 as 1.5-point road favorites. The 231.5 Under hit.

Bulls at Nuggets odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:36 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Bulls +280 (bet $100 to win $280) | Nuggets -340 (bet $340 to win $100)

: Bulls +280 (bet $100 to win $280) | Nuggets -340 (bet $340 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Bulls +8.5 (-108) | Nuggets -8.5 (-112)

: Bulls +8.5 (-108) | Nuggets -8.5 (-112) Over/Under (O/U): 226.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Bulls at Nuggets key injuries

Bulls

Not yet submitted.

Nuggets

PF Michael Porter Jr. (illness) probable

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Bulls at Nuggets picks and predictions

Prediction

Nuggets 114, Bulls 103

PASS.

The moneyline holds no value in this matchup for a Nuggets team that has a 30-4 home record going against a Bulls team that is just 11-21 on the road.

BET DENVER -8.5 (-112).

The Nuggets are 10-1 ATS in their last 11 games following a ATS loss, 7-1 ATS in their last 8 after allowing 100 or more points in their previous game, and 7-1 ATS in their last 8 Wednesday games.

Chicago has been struggling of late. It is 0-4 in its last 4 games, 0-4 ATS in its last 4 road games against a team with a home winning percentage greater than .600, 0-5 ATS in its last 5 road games against a team with a winning road record, and it is 0-6 ATS in its last 6 road games.

LEAN UNDER 226.5 (-110).

The Under is 5-0 in the Bulls’ last 5 road games against a team with a home winning percentage above .600 and 4-0 in the Nuggets’ last 4 home games against a team with a road winning percentage less than .400.

The Denver defense ranks 10th in the NBA in points per game while the Chicago defense ranks 12th in the same metric. With both teams having strong defenses, points will come at a premium in this matchup.

