USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans odds, picks and predictions

By Jess Root,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q0JD5_0lBvYZSt00

The Dallas Mavericks (34-32) open a 2-game road trip against the New Orleans Pelicans (31-34) Wednesday. Tip-off from Smoothie King Center is at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Mavericks vs. Pelicans odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Mavericks are coming off a 120-116 victory over the Utah Jazz Tuesday, although they failed to cover as 11-point home favorites. Dallas wrapped up a 6-game homestand with a 3-3 record but is just 3-6 in its last 9 games.

The Pelicans have lost 2 in a row, 6 of their last 7, and 17 of their last 22 games. New Orleans was toppled 123-108 at the Sacramento Kings Monday as a 4.5-point underdog.

The Mavericks are 2-1 against the Pelicans this season with the home team winning all 3 matchups.

Mavericks at Pelicans odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:30 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Mavericks -120 (bet $120 to win $100) | Pelicans +100 (bet $100 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Mavericks -1.5 (-108) | Pelicans +1.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 234.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Mavericks at Pelicans key injuries

Mavericks

  • Not yet submitted

Pelicans

  • G Jose Alvarado (shin) out
  • F Larry Nance Jr. (ankle) out
  • F Zion Williamson (hamstring) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Mavericks at Pelicans picks and predictions

Prediction

Pelicans 118, Mavericks 114

The Mavericks are 12-19 on the road and have lost 4 of their last 6 games away from home, and as mentioned, the home team has won all 3 meetings in this series this season.

While the Pelicans are just 3-5 in their last 8 at Smoothie King Center they are 20-11 on their home court this season.

Dallas is just 2-8 playing on 0 days of rest this season, so this is a perfect opportunity to go with the underdog.

BET PELICANS (+100).

The Mavericks are 24-40-2 ATS this season, one of the worst marks in the NBA. They are 12-19 ATS on the road.

The Pelicans are 29-36 ATS on the year but are 17-14 ATS at home.

If you like the underdog Pelicans you might as well bet the moneyline and avoid the 1-point spread with less value.

PASS.

The Over is 3-0-1 in the Mavericks’ last 4 games and they are allowing 121.2 points per game over their last 10 outings.

However, the Under is 4-0 in the Pelicans’ last 4 games and 4-0 in their last 4 home games against teams who win less than 40% of their road games.

LEAN UNDER 234.5 (-115).

