Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans odds, picks and predictions
By Jess Root,
5 days ago
The Dallas Mavericks (34-32) open a 2-game road trip against the New Orleans Pelicans (31-34) Wednesday. Tip-off from Smoothie King Center is at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Mavericks vs. Pelicans odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.
The Mavericks are coming off a 120-116 victory over the Utah Jazz Tuesday, although they failed to cover as 11-point home favorites. Dallas wrapped up a 6-game homestand with a 3-3 record but is just 3-6 in its last 9 games.
The Pelicans have lost 2 in a row, 6 of their last 7, and 17 of their last 22 games. New Orleans was toppled 123-108 at the Sacramento Kings Monday as a 4.5-point underdog.
The Mavericks are 2-1 against the Pelicans this season with the home team winning all 3 matchups.
Can you survive? New pro and college basketball survivor pools are here at USA TODAY Sports! Free to play; terms and conditions apply. Join now!
Comments / 0