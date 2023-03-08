Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns odds, picks and predictions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (31-34) take on the Phoenix Suns (36-29) Wednesday at Footprint Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Thunder vs. Suns odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Thunder defeated the Golden State Warriors 137-128 Tuesday and covered as 4.5-point underdogs at home. Oklahoma City is on a 3-game winning streak.

The Suns covered as 2-point road favorites in Sunday’s 130-126 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Phoenix is also on a 3-game winning streak with F Kevin Durant seeing increased minutes recently.

Oklahoma City and Phoenix will face each other for the 2nd time this season. The teams pushed the 9-point spread as the Suns won 124-115 and the Over hit in the 1st meeting in Phoenix on Feb. 24.

Thunder at Suns odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:50 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Thunder +600 (bet $100 to win $600) | Suns -900 (bet $900 to win $100)

: Thunder +600 (bet $100 to win $600) | Suns -900 (bet $900 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Thunder +13.5 (-110) | Suns -13.5 (-110)

: Thunder +13.5 (-110) | Suns -13.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 233.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Thunder at Suns key injuries

Thunder

Not yet submitted

Suns

G Landry Shamet (foot) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Thunder at Suns picks and predictions

Prediction

Suns 126, Thunder 113

AVOID.

The Suns should cruise to a win at home, but taking them at the current odds (-900) isn’t advised with the minimal profit you’d get if they get the victory.

SUNS -13.5 (-110) is where I’ll lean in this game despite the Thunder being great ATS this season. Oklahoma City has already ruled out G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and G Jalen Williams for Wednesday’s matchup, while Phoenix is beginning to heat up with Durant in the lineup.

The Suns are also 4-0-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

OVER 233.5 (-110) is the pick in this game with the Suns being near full strength at home. Both of these teams are top 8 in offensive rating in their last 5 games overall.

The Thunder are 6-0-1 to the Over in their last 7 games overall. The Over has also been achieved in 5 of the last 7 meetings.

