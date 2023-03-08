Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns odds, picks and predictions
By Skyler Carlin,
5 days ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (31-34) take on the Phoenix Suns (36-29) Wednesday at Footprint Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Thunder vs. Suns odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.
The Thunder defeated the Golden State Warriors 137-128 Tuesday and covered as 4.5-point underdogs at home. Oklahoma City is on a 3-game winning streak.
The Suns covered as 2-point road favorites in Sunday’s 130-126 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Phoenix is also on a 3-game winning streak with F Kevin Durant seeing increased minutes recently.
Oklahoma City and Phoenix will face each other for the 2nd time this season. The teams pushed the 9-point spread as the Suns won 124-115 and the Over hit in the 1st meeting in Phoenix on Feb. 24.
The Suns should cruise to a win at home, but taking them at the current odds (-900) isn’t advised with the minimal profit you’d get if they get the victory.
SUNS -13.5 (-110) is where I’ll lean in this game despite the Thunder being great ATS this season. Oklahoma City has already ruled out G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and G Jalen Williams for Wednesday’s matchup, while Phoenix is beginning to heat up with Durant in the lineup.
The Suns are also 4-0-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall.
OVER 233.5 (-110) is the pick in this game with the Suns being near full strength at home. Both of these teams are top 8 in offensive rating in their last 5 games overall.
The Thunder are 6-0-1 to the Over in their last 7 games overall. The Over has also been achieved in 5 of the last 7 meetings.
