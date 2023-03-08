Tennessee makes top 10 for safety Aaron Flowers

Four-star safety Aaron Flowers announced his top 10 schools on Tuesday.

USC, Oregon, Louisville, Oklahoma, Washington, Alabama, Texas Tech, Michigan State and Baylor are Flowers’ top 10.

The 6-foot, 190-pound safety is from Forney High School in Forney, Texas.

Flowers is the No. 124 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 12 safety and No. 22 player in the state of Texas, according to the On3 rankings.

As a junior in 2022, Flowers finished with 55 tackles, one tackle for a loss, two interceptions and eight pass breakups. He earned first-team Texas District 7-5A D-II honors.

He also earned first-team Texas District 8-5A D-II honors as a sophomore in 2021. Flowers ended that season with 58 tackles, two interceptions and 10 pass breakups.

