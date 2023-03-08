Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

Philadelphia YouTube Sensation Omni In A Hellcat Sentenced to 5 1/2 Years

By Deion Allen,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LyHUk_0lBuWvu400

A Philadelphia YouTube sensation who built a following presenting his lavish lifestyle to the public, will now be forced to forfeit the very possessions and more. Sources say after two years of federal investigation, Bill Omar Carrasquillo, better known as ‘Omni in a Hellcat’, was named in a 62-count federal indictment for conspiracy to commit copyright infringement, tax evasion, money laundering and fraud. Carrasquillo pleaded guilty last year and was sentenced Tuesday to five and a half years in prison and to forfeit over $30 million in assets, including: cash, luxury sports cars, and properties purchased throughout Philadelphia and its surrounding areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vpI2C_0lBuWvu400

Source: Roman Nurutdinov / Getty

“Thirty million dollars is a lot of money [but] tangible objects aren’t everything,” U.S. District Judge Harvey Bartle III said in announcing the punishment during a hearing in federal court. “You have a large following and there may be people who think if you can get away with it, they can too.”

Carrasquillo, 36 year-old product of North Philadelphia, has gained a huge following over the years via social media. Over 1 million instragram followers and more than 800,000 youtube subscribers get an insight of Carrasquillo’s luxurious manner of living. Displaying his collection of cars including: Porshces, Lamborghinis, Bentley, McLarens and a his signature Dodge Charger SRT.

Carrasquillo was disappointed in his behavior and expressed his sympathy to his judge and his family. “I really didn’t know the significance of this crime until I was picked up [by the FBI] at my home,” he said. “I feel like I let everybody down.”

Carrasquillo ran an illegal cable providing service in which he provided subscribers hundreds of movies and TV shows and access to multiple live cable channels and pay-per-view events for less than $20 a month.  All of the content being provided was pirated from legitimate services like Verizon FiOS, and DirecTV and Comcast.

“This was illegal the entire time,” said Jason Gull, a senior attorney in the Justice Department’s Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section. “The message to the general public and Mr. Carrasquillo’s many, many fans is that this was a serious offense that should yield significant punishment.”

After being sentenced, Carrasquillo took to Instagram for his reaction. “Facing 27 and a half years — I just got senteced today. I felt like the Judge was super fair, he heard everyone’s testimony about my character, everyone who came to court” Carrasquillo said in his Instagram story. “The judged ordered me to 66 months in federal prison, which I feel as though is fair”.

RELATED: Omi In A Hellcat Facing 514 Years in Prison, Says He Found Loophole In The Law

RELATED: Omi In A Hellcat Mansion Robbed, $920,00 Cash, Safe &amp; Jewelry Stolen

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Drake announces Pennsylvania tour stop
Philadelphia, PA9 hours ago
Horrific Violence: Man Shot Over 70 Times in Philadelphia, PA, Dies
Philadelphia, PA5 hours ago
Fox 29’s Steve Keeley Under Fire From Reporters and Councilperson for Crime Coverage
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Delaware County Fisherman Discovers Alligator-Like Creature in Philadelphia Park
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Shooting in West Philadelphia leaves man dead: police
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
South Jersey YouTube star sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison for cable piracy scheme
Swedesboro, NJ5 days ago
Man shot, killed in Tioga: Philadelphia police
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
“Big Flavor, Big Food, Big Fun” – Shaq is Bringing “Big Chicken” Eatery to Philadelphia!
Philadelphia, PA22 hours ago
Man critically injured in North Philadelphia shooting, at least 20 shots fired: Police
Philadelphia, PA7 hours ago
City of Philadelphia holds job fair for public safety careers
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
6 Philadelphians With Promising Approaches to Gun Violence Prevention
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Caught on video: Group of drivers cause chaos in Philly's Spring Garden neighborhood
Philadelphia, PA18 hours ago
Meet the Creepy MEGAN Movie Girl in Cherry Hill, NJ
Cherry Hill, NJ3 days ago
Driver killed in Atlantic City Expressway crash
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
FBI Special Agent won't be charged in fatal dog shooting in Center City: officials
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Philadelphia Police Arrest Juvenile Hoodlums In Center City Attack
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
2 armed suspects caught on camera robbing Subway store at Temple University
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
PPA Launches Tool to Tackle ‘Ghost Cars' on Philly Streets
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Driver killed after hitting cars, poles in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Man shot 6 times on West Philadelphia street, police say
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Philadelphia woman gets three years for gun possession
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
3 seriously injured in Interstate 295 crash
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Someone in Philadelphia Just Won $3 Million Playing the PA Lottery
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
One of Pennsylvania’s Most Infamous Tragedies is Being Written Into a TV Show
Bensalem Township, PA5 days ago
“If It Bleeds It Leads” Is Alive and Well at Fox 29
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
"She could have been killed": Father of woman beat in Center City speaks out
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Man, woman injured in double shooting overnight in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Map shows where people are rent-burdened in Pa., N.J., Del.
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
6 suspects in Center City beating now in custody: police
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
3 suspects turn themselves in for alleged Center City beating: police
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy