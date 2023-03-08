Columbia
Change location
See more from this location?
Columbia, SC
YAHOO!
A roll call of pain and suffering: Remembering the alleged victims of Alex Murdaugh
By Michael M. DeWitt, Jr., Greenville News,5 days ago
By Michael M. DeWitt, Jr., Greenville News,5 days ago
When Judge Clifton Newman banged his gavel March 3 - sentencing twice-convicted murderer Richard "Alex" Murdaugh to two consecutive life sentences - justice was served...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0