15 Times Celebs Were Exposed For Lying In Interviews

You might be guilty of embellishing a little in a job interview, but imagine if giving multiple interviews a year was part of your job. When you're a performer, doing interviews comes with the territory, but sometimes, they get caught contradicting themselves — or even outright making stuff up.

Here are 15 times celebs were caught lying in interviews:

1. THE LIE: During a 2002 appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show , Brandy, who was six months pregnant at the time, claimed that she'd recently gotten married.

OWN / Via youtube.com

THE TRUTH: When she visited Oprah again in 2014, she admitted that she was never actually legally married to her child's father, but she lied because she was worried about being judged and "felt like having a child out of wedlock would ruin [her] career."

She said, "At that time, being pregnant out of wedlock was not a trend. It was not something that people praised. ... It was a 'sin,' and I felt like I could not be honest about that. I felt the pressure of...having to be perfect. I thought that everything that I had worked hard for...was threatened." OWN / Via youtube.com

2. THE LIE: In 2013, Miley Cyrus told Cosmopolitan that she was married to then-fiancée Liam Hemsworth.

Toby Canham / Getty Images for AIF

She said, "I'm happy I don't have to date anyone. I was like, 'I'm so happy I'm married, because you guys are so cruel!'"

THE TRUTH: Soon after, Liam's representatives told People that he and Miley were "definitely NOT married."

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty

They did get married in 2018 but separated eight months later.

3. THE LIE: In a 2019 interview, InStyle asked Alexa Demie if playing a high schooler on Euphoria made her nostalgic for her own school days since she was "almost 25." When she answered, she didn't correct them about her age.

Tibrina Hobson / FilmMagic / Via Getty

THE TRUTH: Fans uncovered a blog post from 2009. It described her as the "19-year-old designer/founder of MainFrames (her sunglasses line)." This means that she was actually almost 30 during her InStyle interview.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

4. THE LIE: When Architectural Digest filmed a tour of her home, Dakota Johnson had a TON of limes on her counter. She very enthusiastically shared her love for limes.

Architectural Digest / Via youtube.com

She said, "I love limes! I love them. They're great."

THE TRUTH: On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , she revealed, "I'm actually allergic to limes."

NBC / Via youtube.com

She said, "I actually didn't even know they were in there. I was giving the tour and went into the kitchen, and it was set dressing. "

5. THE LIE: In 2016, the Sun reported that Princess Beatrice accidentally cut Ed Sheeran's face with a ceremonial sword while she was jokingly knighting James Blunt. When the alleged incident was brought up on The Graham Norton Show a few months later, Ed said, "I can't talk about it."

Eamonn M. Mccormack / Getty Images for British Summer Time, Don Arnold / WireImage / Via Getty

He joked, "It was James Blunt trying to get his pop career back."

THE TRUTH: A few months after that, James Blunt told ShortList , "Ed was drunk, messing around, and he cut himself. We made a fancy story up; people fell for it. It was very embarrassing."

Picture Alliance / picture alliance via Getty Images

He continued, "All of it [was made up]. Apart from the actual scar. It's bizarre that people fell for it. I blame him. He must be desperate — he’s trying to sell records."

6. THE LIE: After restaurant owner Keith McNally called James Corden the "most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago" (and the back-and-forth that followed), the late night host told the London Times , "I never screamed at anyone, I didn't shout, didn't call anyone a name or swear or use derogatory language. ... How is it remotely a thing? And that be OK? And now it's fact, and that's that. When that person who posted the story wasn't even there. Just so odd."

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

THE TRUTH: On Instagram , the Balthazar owner said, "I don't want to over-egg the pudding, but in Friday's London Times, Corden flip-flopped and told a massive lie AGAIN."

Todd Williamson / E! Entertainment / NBC via Getty Images

He continued, "The actor will say anything to save his bacon. In the scheme of things, my opinion means nothing, but after Friday's interview and a second look at his fraudulent confessional [on The Late Late Show ], I've given up on James Corden. For good."

7. THE LIE: When Remix Magazine asked Kylie Jenner for the "secret" behind her "beautiful lips," she said, "Everyone thinks I use, like, one certain color. ... I use, like, six different colors all the time."

THE TRUTH: On an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians , she revealed what was actually going through her head during that interview. She explained, "I have temporary lip fillers. It's just an insecurity of mine, and it's what I wanted to do. I'm just not ready to talk to reporters about my lips yet because everyone always picks us apart."

On a later episode of Life of Kylie , she further explained that her insecurity began when the first boy she kissed told her, "I didn't think you were gonna be a good kisser 'cause you have such small lips."

She said, "When a guy you like says that...I don't know, it just really affected me. I didn't feel desirable or pretty...I would overline my lips with lip liner, just to create the illusion of bigger lips. And then finally, I was like, 'This lip liner isn't doing it.' I ended up getting my lips done."

8. THE LIE: In 2008, photo evidence surfaced showing Rick Ross working as a prison guard, despite rising to fame by rapping about his days as a crime kingpin. He denied it, telling AllHipHop.com that "online hackers" put "[his] face when [he] was a teenager in high school on other peoples' body."

Maury Phillips / WireImage / Via Getty

He said, "If this shit was real, don't you think they would have more specifics, like dates and everything? Fake pictures are created by the fake, meant to entertain the fake."

THE TRUTH: The Smoking Gun investigated his claims and proved that the picture was indeed real by publishing his personnel file from the Department of Corrections.

Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Later that year, he admitted it was true, telling Don Diva , "I never tried to hide my past. I put my [real] name inside my CDs. My company has my [Social Security number]. I could've put a company name…I done been up and I done been down, and that's what makes me what I am. ... When I'm making my music and I'm talking about blow, it's because I did it. When I say that I'm rich off cocaine, it's because I did it. Those are the street principles that apply."

9. THE LIE: In 2011, LA courts sentenced Lindsay Lohan to several months of 12-hour community service shifts at a morgue. She told the Telegraph , "F'd up and inappropriate — because a lot of other people were meant to do it, and they were like:, 'No, they can't handle it. Lohan can.' It's different for me than it would be for other people — like, no one would really have to work at the morgue in LA and roll a body bag for Whitney Houston."

Pool / Getty Images

THE TRUTH: An official from the coroner's office denied her claims, telling TMZ that, though Lindsay was serving her hours at the time of Whitney's death, no one from the court-ordered probation program she was part of ever came in contact with the late singer.

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Christian Siriano

10. THE LIE: In various interviews over the years, Steve Rannazzisi repeated the story that, while working in Merrill Lynch's offices, he'd escaped from the Twin Towers during the 9/11 attacks and had the epiphany that "life is too precious" to continue working in business.

Bobby Bank / Getty Images

THE TRUTH: In 2015, the New York Times unraveled his lie, revealing he'd been working in a different part of NYC that day, that he'd never worked for Merrill Lynch, and that Merrill Lynch never had offices in the Twin Towers.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

In a statement , the comedian said, "I was not at the Trade Center on that day. I don't know why I said this. This was inexcusable. I am truly, truly sorry."

Later, on The Howard Stern Show , he explained that he'd begun telling that made-up story when he moved to California in October 2011. He was "hanging out at comedy clubs...just trying to fit in."

He said, "It was simple as sitting at the comedy store and everyone was like, 'Hey you're from New York? Were you just there?' [I said,] 'Yeah.' 'You work there?' 'Yeah.' You have, like, 15 seconds to go, 'Hold on, stop, I'm sorry, that's not true.' If you pass that 15 seconds...now I have to be the guy who's strange and weird."

11. THE LIE: Jack and Meg White of The White Stripes initially presented themselves as siblings, but in 2001, reports came out that they'd actually been a married couple but divorced a year prior. Jack denied this, telling NME , "We’re brother and sister. Someone started a rumor about how we used to be married, and we played along with it. That was a bad idea, we get asked this all the time now."

Brian Rasic / Getty Images

THE TRUTH: However, the Detroit Free Press published their marriage certificate, revealing that they'd been married from 1996-2000.

Sylvain Gaboury / FilmMagic / Via Getty

In 2005, Jack told Rolling Stone , "I want you to imagine if we had presented ourselves in another fashion, that people might have thought was the truth. How would we have been perceived, right off the bat? When you see a band that is two pieces, husband and wife, boyfriend and girlfriend, you think. 'Oh, I see...' When they're brother and sister, you go, 'Oh, that’s interesting.' You care more about the music, not the relationship — whether they're trying to save their relationship by being in a band."

12. THE LIE: In 2015, Suki Waterhouse told Us Weekly , "I rinse my hair with Coca-Cola sometimes."

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

"I don't like my hair when it's washed — it's fine and limp — but Coca-Cola makes it tousled, like I've gone through the Amazon or something," she said.

THE TRUTH: In 2022, she admitted to the lie on Twitter . Replying to a fan, she said, "I have to be honest, I got bored doing hair interviews and said this. I have never done this, ma'am."

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

13. THE LIE: While promoting Water for Elephants , Robert Pattinson told Today , "The first time I went to a circus, somebody died. ... One of the clowns died. ... Its little car exploded."

NBC / Via youtube.com

He continued, "Everybody ran out. It was terrifying."

THE TRUTH: A week later, while he was doing press in Germany, a reporter asked him about the clown story. He admitted , "I said those things. But I actually made the whole thing up."

Anita Bugge / WireImage / Via Getty

He continued, "It's coming back to haunt me. I said it on some show. It was really early in the morning the day after the New York premiere. Someone asked me what my experience with the circus was, and I was like, 'I have nothing interesting to say.' I don't know why I said that!"

14. THE LIE: In 2020, Robert Pattinson told GQ that he wasn't working out much as part of his preparations for The Batman . He said, "I think if you're working out all the time, you're part of the problem."

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

He continued, "You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the '70s. Even James Dean — he wasn't exactly ripped."

THE TRUTH: Two years later, he admitted he'd been kidding, telling MovieMaker , "That really came back to haunt me. I just always think it's really embarrassing to talk about how you're working out."

Jonathan Olley /© Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

"I think it's like an English thing. Unless you are in the most unbelievable shape, where people are just genuinely curious, going, 'How have you achieved, like, physical perfection?' or whatever," he added. "You’re playing Batman. You have to work out."

15. And finally, THE LIE: In 2009, Robert Pattinson told Extra that he doesn't "really see the point in washing your hair." He also claimed that he couldn't remember how long it had been since he washed his hair.

Nbc Newswire / NBC Newswire / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

He said, "It's like, I don't clean my apartment 'cause I don't care. I have my apartment for sleeping in, and I have my hair for just, you know, hanging out on my head. I don't care if it's clean or not."

THE TRUTH: In 2022, he told GQ, that that he occasionally makes up interview answers just so that he has something to say. He cited the comments about not washing his hair as an example of a white lie that came back to bite him because it still followed him.