Hurry! Sony’s amazing OLED TV just got slashed $300 at Best Buy

The Sony Bravia XR A80J is on our lists of the best TVs and the best OLED TVs on the market right now. Offering great picture quality, strong audio and great performance, the A80J is the whole package.

As you'll see in our testing, the Sony Bravia XR A80J's picture quality is superb. It's bright, vibrant and details are rich. We also observed incredible viewing angles, meaning you'll be able to get a great view of the TV no matter where you sit in the room. And upscaling was just as good: our 1080p copy of Mission Impossible: Fallout looked sharp and artifact-free.

Some TVs struggle to pack decent speakers into thin screens, but that's no problem here. Sony's Acoustic Surface Audio+ tech turns the TV's screen into a speaker, and it sounds great. Each sound is clear, bass is strong and it can get loud enough to fill a room. Reviewer Matthew Murray declared it to be "some of the best sound I’ve ever heard from an OLED."

If you're a gamer, the Sony Bravia XR A80J is also a great TV for playing with your PS5 and Xbox Series X . It has a low lag time of 16.5 ms, as well as a 120Hz refresh rate and 2 HDMI 2.1 ports.

There are some downsides to this TV, though. We had to change some of the settings to get the best picture — out of the box, we saw 145.2 nits of brightness and 99.9916% coverage of the Rec. 709 color gamut. Once we turned off dynamic adjustments and switched the TV to custom mode, the TV achieved a much stronger 713.7 nits of brightness and 111.3361% color gamut coverage. So, be prepared to delve into some menus if you demand the best picture performance.

I highly recommend picking up the Sony Bravia XR A80J, especially at this price. But if you're still looking for your perfect set, stay tuned to our TV deals coverage.