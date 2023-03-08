The Cast of 'Daisy Jones & The Six': Your Guide

The highly-anticipated adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's 2017 novel Daisy Jones & The Six has finally arrived on Prime Video. Executive produced by Reese Witherspoon through her studio Hello Sunshine, the series follows the formation and demise of a '70s rock band with two passionate lead singers: Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) and Daisy Jones (Riley Keough). The band rose from obscurity to fame throughout the famed decade in music, and then called it quits after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field. Now, decades later, the band members are revealing the truth through Behind the Music- style interviews and extensive flashbacks.

To play the fictional band that's drawing Fleetwood Mac comparisons, the series tapped a set of star actors, including a Hunger Games alum and the real-life descendant of one of the world's biggest rock stars. Read on to meet the cast.

Riley Keough as Daisy Jones

(Image credit: Lacey Terrell/Prime Video)

When the series starts, Daisy is a music lover who rejects her sheltered life in the Hollywood Hills and her neglectful parents to pursue her dream of being a singer-songwriter. Eventually she links up with The Six, and begins a mercurial working relationship with the band's lead singer Billy Dunne.

Keough started out her career in modeling, and her first-ever acting role was playing Marie Currie in a different rock music biography, the 2010 film The Runaways . She's since starred in the shows The Girlfriend Experience and The Terminal List , as well as films including Magic Mike , Mad Max: Fury Road , American Honey , and Logan Lucky . She's also the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, and the eldest granddaughter of Elvis Presley.

Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne

(Image credit: Lacey Terrell/Prime Video)

Billy Dunne and his friends formed their band when they were growing up in Pittsburgh. Eventually they move out to Los Angeles to pursue their big break, with Billy's girlfriend, and later wife, Camilla in tow. Their relationship and the band's stability is tested as Billy falls to addiction.

British actor Claflin is best known for playing Finnick Odair in the popular film adaptations of the YA novel series The Hunger Games . He has also appeared in the BBC series Peaky Blinders , as well as the films Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides , Snow White and the Huntsman , Me Before You , The Nightingale , and Enola Holmes .

Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne

(Image credit: Lacey Terrell/Prime Video)

Aspiring photographer Camila follows her boyfriend Billy and the band when they move to California, and she later marries him and they have a baby. Though she's supportive as the "mother" of the group, their marriage is strained as the band gets more successful.

Morrone is a model and actress who made her runway debut in 2017. After appearing in James Franco's 2013 film Bukowski , she later returned to acting in 2018's Never Goin' Back and Death Wish . She's also known for her five-year relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio, and her familial relationship with her "stepfather" (her mother's long-term partner) Al Pacino.

Will Harrison as Graham Dunne

(Image credit: Tom Wright)

The Six's lead guitarist and Billy's younger brother Graham (seen left) actually had the initial desire to form a band that set their whole story in motion. He's played by Harrison , in the actor's first major role. He previously guest-starred on an episode of Madam Secretary and appeared alongside his real-life sister Tess Harrison in the indie film This Is a Film About My Mother .

Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko

(Image credit: Lacey Terrell/Prime Video)

Keyboardist Karen had been part of other bands before she joined The Six and became one of the first women in the overwhelmingly male world of '70s rock and roll.

London-born actress and musician Waterhouse was discovered as a model when she was sixteen, and later won her first major role in the 2014 rom-com Love, Susie (which starred Claflin). She has since appeared in films including The Divergent Series: Insurgent , Pride and Prejudice and Zombies , and Assassination Nation . She's also currently touring with her own music. (Fun fact: She's been in a long-term, low-key relationship with Robert Pattinson for five years.)

Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree

(Image credit: Lacey Terrell/Prime Video)

Eddie is the The Six's bassist, who often butts heads with Billy while fighting for more say over his career and the band's trajectory. British model and actor Whitehouse previously appeared in the UK series Poldark and the films Northern Soul, The Receptionist, Valley Girl, and The Knight Before Christmas.

Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rhodes

(Image credit: Lacey Terrell/Prime Video)

Warren, The Six's easygoing and fun-loving drummer is played by Chacon , in the NYC native's first major television role. He made his TV debut on the Netflix series The Get Down , and has guest-starred on shows including Madam Secretary , Mr. Robot , Pose, Narcos, and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. He also starred in the 2022 Prime Video film Emergency .

Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson

(Image credit: Lacey Terrell/Prime Video)

Simone is Daisy's closest (and only) friend, who she encourages her to pursue her singing dreams after they first meet. She's also a singer who finds herself at the forefront of the '70s underground disco scene.

Be is a Brazilian actress and musician, who has primarily appeared Off-Broadway in productions including Hadestown and School Girls; or The African Mean Girls . She was the first Black Brazilian woman to win a major American theatrical award. Daisy Jones & The Six is her first American TV role, but she also played Killmonger's accomplice and lover Linda in Black Panther .

Tom Wright as Teddy

(Image credit: Lacey Terrell/Prime Video)

Teddy is a music producer looking for his next big act when he separately discovers Daisy and the Six, before later bringing them together for a duet. He's played by Wright , a prolific actor who has appeared in dozens of screen and stage productions. Among the most notable are the shows Seinfeld, A Different World, Ray Donovan, and The Magicians, as well as the films Marked for Death, Sunshine State, Murder at 1600, and the Barbershop franchise.

Timothy Olyphant as Rod

(Image credit: Lacey Terrell/Prime Video)

Rod is a touring manager who befriends The Six in Pittsburgh, before they show up on his doorstep in LA. He sets them up with their first gigs and works with the band throughout their career.

Olyphant is best known for starring in acclaimed series including HBO's Deadwood and Sex and the City ; FX's Damages , Justified , and Fargo ; Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet ; and Disney+'s The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett . He's also appeared in films including The First Wives Club , Scream 2 , Live Free or Die Hard , This Is Where I Leave You , and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood .