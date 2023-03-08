Sam Raimi confirms there's a Drag Me to Hell sequel in the works

Almost 15 years after the original was released, Sam Raimi has confirmed that a sequel to horror hit Drag Me to Hell is in development.

While promoting new sci-fi thriller 65, which he co-produced, the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness helmer revealed during a Reddit AMA that "the team at Ghost House Pictures, Romel Adam and Jose Canas, are trying to come up with a story that would work". And he seems just as keen for a follow-up as fans, too, as he added: "I'm anxious to hear if they do!"

Starring Justin Long and Alison Lohman, Drag Me to Hell centers on Christine, a loan officer who gets on the wrong side of an elderly woman when she refuses to extend her mortgage in an attempt to impress her boss. As payback, the woman, who just so happens to be a witch, curses Christine to an eternity in Hell – and three days of increasingly horrific torment Earth-side in the run-up.

Long stars as Christine's boyfriend Clay, who remains pretty oblivious to most of the supernatural goings on in his partner's life until it's too late. Unless Adam and Canas conjure up a story surrounding Christine's escape from Hell, Clay may be the only character to return.

"I never gave it that much thought aside from, obviously, it would be cool to do," Long previously told Comic Book.com , when asked about a potential reprisal back in 2009 and the original's final scene. "I don't know, if you witness something like that, you are forever changed. Thankfully, I don't have any frame of reference as to how."

Back in 2019, Raimi explained to Bloody Disgusting why he'd never really thought about making another Drag Me to Hell movie before, noting that the first film's "definitive ending" made it difficult for him to see a way of carrying on the story. "In my mind the character got killed, and worse. Usually, for me, I'm left with a character like Bruce Campbell, that I really am interested [in] or like, or a concept that really feels like it needs to continue. [With this] I didn't know how to proceed."

While we wait for more details on Drag Me to Hell 2,