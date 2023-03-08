Open in App
Seattle, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN says Seahawks should try to re-sign former C Ethan Pocic

By Tim Weaver,

5 days ago
The Seahawks have a clear need at center, even before starter Austin Blythe announced his retirement from the NFL last week. The 2023 draft class is probably the best place to find his long-term replacement, but there are some interesting free agents to consider, as well. ESPN certainly has an interesting idea for who Seattle should target when the new league year begins next week.

In a guest post from Aaron Schatz at Football Outsiders, former center Ethan Pocic is named as the one player that the Seahawks should be after.

“The Seahawks’ biggest need in free agency is a center to replace the departing Austin Blythe and Kyle Fuller. So how about a homecoming from a prodigal son? Pocic was originally a second-round Seattle draft pick in 2017, but struggled with injuries. He left in free agency last year, signed a one-year deal with Cleveland and had a breakout season: fourth in RBWR and fifth in PBWR among centers.”

Experience and leadership are aruably more important at center than anywhere else, so signing a veteran makes some sense. Also, it is true that Pocic did play far better this season than he had during his time in Seattle.

That said, this is a head-scratcher from where we’re sitting. If they’re going to sign a veteran center there are several much better options that are about to hit the market, including J.C. Tretter and Garrett Bradbury.

That said, we’d really like to see them draft their next franchise center – especially after seeing the last one they passed on in the draft – Creed Humphrey – become the league’s best. Good news: they met with Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz at the combine, so we know they have their eye on that spot in the draft. Schmitz is ranked No. 1 at his position in this class.

