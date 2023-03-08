Liverpool report: Reds to battle Tottenham for Portuguese wonderkid and his team-mate

Liverpool and Tottenham are both keeping tabs on Benfica duo Antonio Silva and Florentino Luis, according to reports.

Both clubs sent scouts to watch the pair in action as Roger Schmidt's side beat Famalicao 2-0 on Friday, according to 90min .

The Portuguese outfit, who are eight points clear at the top of the Primeira Liga table, recently secured their place in the Champions League quarter-finals with a 7-1 aggregate victory over Scott Parker's Club Brugge.

Benfica are therefore enjoying a fantastic season, and Florentino and Silva have been integral parts of the team throughout.

The 19-year-old Silva only made his first-team debut in August but he is already one of the first names on Schmidt's team sheet.

The centre-back, who has cited Virgil van Dijk, Antonio Rudiger and Ruben Dias as defenders he admires, was part of the Portugal squad at the World Cup in Qatar.

Florentino, a 23-year-old holding midfielder who also graduated from the Benfica academy, has also shone this term.

After making only 17 appearances in all competitions last season, he has already racked up 36 outings for Benfica this time around.

For now the pair will be fully focused on helping the Eagles win the Portuguese title and go deep in the Champions League.

But both players are expected to be the subject of offers from around Europe once the transfer window reopens for business in the summer.

Liverpool will be looking to bolster their midfield ranks in the summer and are said to have identified Florentino as a potential target.

The Reds also like the look of Silva, who could be harder to prise away from the Estadio do Luz as this is only his first season in the Benfica first team.

Tottenham are also keen on both players, and much could depend on which of the two clubs qualifies for the Champions League.

Spurs and Liverpool are among the contenders for fourth place in the Premier League.

