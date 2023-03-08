Wayne Republican’s Set Their Slate for Six Ward Council Seats for This Year’s Elections

WAYNE, NJ – The Wayne Regular Republican Organization (WRRO) met last night and set their slate for the six Ward Township Council seats that will be up for election this year. Four council members are incumbents while two are newcomers to the race, but hardly strangers to Wayne.

Ward Five’s seat is currently held by Democrat Fran Ritter and – should there be no republican primary for this seat in June - she will be challenged by Matthew Cavallo, the current Wayne First Aid and Safety Commissioner for Wayne and Zoning Board of Adjustment member, Matthew Cavallo

The big surprise was in Ward three, where incumbent and long-time councilman – and current President of the Council - Franco Mazzei failed to hold the party’s endorsement. Instead, the line was given to current Board of Education Trustee Michael Fattal.

Here is the Republican slate that will stand against any challengers in the June 7 primary:

Ward One - Incumbent Councilman Richard Jasterzbski

Ward Two - Incumbent Councilman Al Sadowski

Ward Three - Wayne Board of Education Trustee Michael Fattal

Ward Four - Incumbent Councilman Joseph Scuralli

Ward Five - Wayne First Aid and Safety Commissioner Matthew Cavallo

Ward Six - Incumbent Councilman Jonathan Ettman

Also of note, in Ward Six, former ten-year Board of Ed Trustee Michael Bubba challenged Ettman but did not garner enough votes to take the party line.

Fattal, who won a seat on the Wayne Board of Education in 2021 is in his second year of a three-year term, is a retired Detective/Lieutenant from the Millburn Police Department where he also served as the President of the Department’s Superior Officers Association Union. He has since pivoted into medical sales “with a focus on devices for the spine.”

“I was very excited to earn the overwhelming support of the party to run for council in the third ward,” said Fattal. “As an active young republican in the town of Wayne, and given my past professional experience, I felt that my skill set would better serve all the residents of Wayne. I’m excited to hit the ground running to gain the support of the residents of the Third Ward.”

Cavallo is the current Business Administrator to Wyckoff Township, the Chief Financial Officer to the Borough of Montvale, a volunteer firefighter for Wayne Fire Company #3, a member of the Wayne Zoning Board and the Wayne First Aid and Safety Commissioner.

He shared the news on his Facebook page, saying, “The opportunity to serve the Township of Wayne and the residents of the 5th Ward is an absolute honor. I can bring a unique perspective to the Council and want to help make decisions that will benefit the entire community and guide the Town on the right path. I look forward to hitting the pavement in the upcoming months and speaking to the community about their concerns and needs.”

“The Republican Party in Wayne is alive and well,” stated WRRO Chairman Brian Burns. “With an overwhelming turnout of county committee members participating, the WRRO selected a strong slate that will keep Wayne moving in the right direction as one of the strongest Republicans towns in North Jersey. Our four incumbent candidates and two newcomers are principled Republicans who will support Mayor Vergano and Wayne’s fiscally conservative management as we look to the future. I am extremely excited for our ticket as we look forward to victory in November.”

Also on the Republican ticket are Incumbent State Senator Kristin Corrado, Incumbent NJ Assemblyman Christopher DePhillips along with Al Barlas, who is running for retiring Asseymblymen Kevin Rooney’s seat.

For the Passaic County race, the republicans have chosen Rosemary Pino, a Clifton Councilwoman, to run for County Clerk. She will be joined in the race by Former West Milford Councilwoman Andie Pegel and Passaic County Republican Committee woman Kelley Amico who are running for County Commissioner.



