Morris County, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morris Township Offering Smart 911 Safety Program for Seniors

By TAPinto Staff,

5 days ago

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ -  Seniors in the township are invited to attend a Smart 911 sessions on Tuesday March 21 with the Morris Township Police Department.

The session will take place at noon at the Morris Township Municipal Building located at 50 Woodland Avenue. Seniors will learn how to create a safety profile in the event of an emergency.

RSVP by March 17, Linda: 973-886-0563

