Open in App
New Providence, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Filmmaker to Introduce Award-Winning Butterfly Documentary

By New Providence Memorial Library,

5 days ago

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ - Experience the inspirational story of a magnificent species found in your own backyard with the award-winning documentary film, “Beauty on the Wing: Life Story of the Monarch Butterfly” at the New Providence Memorial Library this Sunday, March 12 from 2 PM - 3:30 PM. Filmmaker Kim Smith will attend via zoom to introduce the film and answer your questions at the end.  Everyone is welcome to attend, including families.  Attendees will receive a packet of wildflower seeds. Email RSVP@newprovidencelibrary.org to register.

Beauty on the Wing: Life Story of the Monarch Butterfly is a 56-minute narrated film that unfolds along the shores of Cape Ann and in the heart of Mexico’s forested volcanic mountains. Every stage of the butterfly’s life cycle is experienced in vibrant close-up, from mating to egg to caterpillar to adult, and set against the backdrop of sea and forest, sun and wind.

Since its premier, Beauty on the Wing has received a number of honors and awards at environmental film festivals and children’s film festivals. Beauty on the Wing was awarded the 2020 Best Documentary at the Boston International Kids Festival, the 2021 Best Feature Film at the Providence Children’s Film Festival, the environmental award at the Toronto International Women Film Festival in May 2021 and Gold at the Spotlight Documentary Awards.  Beauty on the Wing has also aired on over 270 public television stations across America.

The Monarchs are in great peril. Although the butterfly’s spectacular migration evolved over millennia, the last decades of human activity have put this phenomenon in grave danger. Beauty on the Wing is a film for all ages, created for all to gain a deeper understanding of the symbiotic relationship between habitats, wildflowers, and pollinators, and the vital role they play in our interconnected ecosystems.

By the millions and millions the intrepid monarchs journey thousands of miles. The most magical thing is that this migration happens in our midst, unfolding in backyards, farms, meadows, and along the shoreline, wherever milkweed and wildflowers grow.

No other butterflies in the world journey thousands of miles over such a vast area. Monarchs do not see borders, religion, ethnicities, or political differences. They are a symbol of unity, ecologically linking Canada and Mexico, and nearly every region within the United States.

Kim Smith is currently creating a documentary about the endangered piping plover. Her short films, A Flight of Monarchs, which was created for the Berkshire Museum, and BomBom Butterflies, have won critical acclaim. Her 45-minute documentary Life Story of the Black Swallowtail Butterfly is an inspirational story that both teaches about butterfly life cycles and reveals the connection between pollinators, plants, and the importance of conserving habitats.

This program was made possible by the Friends of the New Providence Memorial Library and the New Providence United Methodist Church. To register to attend in person, email RSVP@newprovidencelibrary.org. You may also attend virtually. Email RSVP@newprovidencelibrary.org for the link. Please specify in your email whether you are attending in person or virtually.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DSsCE_0lBtUvpd00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This Week: Ridgewood New Players Premiere Annual Musical Production
Ridgewood, NJ20 hours ago
Save the Dates: St. George Church Summer Festival 2023 Returns in June
Little Falls, NJ17 hours ago
Shell Game: Summit 'Egg Hunt' Set for Village Green, Mar. 25
Summit, NJ13 hours ago
Summit Symphony Delivers 'Hidden Gems' in Free Concert, Mar. 26
Summit, NJ14 hours ago
Wait List Available for Sold Out Friends of Ridgewood Public Library Author Luncheon
Ridgewood, NJ1 day ago
Colonial Corner News from Morristown High School; ONSTAGE recap, Art Exhibition, Choir Awards, Volleyball Tournament and Fundraiser
Morristown, NJ6 hours ago
James Bond in Bloomfield? Historical Society of Bloomfield Presents: “From Success to Seizure: The Schering Corp. of Bloomfield 1937 to 1942”
Bloomfield, NJ19 hours ago
Madison Event: Free Monthly Support Group For Caregiversto Be Held Tuesday March 28
Madison, NJ2 hours ago
Morristown National Historical Park Announces Spring Hours
Morristown, NJ6 hours ago
Somerville St. Patrick Parade Celebrates Central Jersey Irish Heritage
Somerville, NJ16 hours ago
Colts Neck Celebrates Women's History Month at Township Meeting, Honors Volunteers.
Colts Neck, NJ14 hours ago
Rahway Educator Pens Autobiography; Will Sign Copies Apr. 22
Rahway, NJ1 day ago
Carteret to Dedicate Park for Late ‘Jack’ McGreevey
Carteret, NJ6 hours ago
Where in Wayne Contest Winner Announcement - March 2023
Wayne, NJ5 hours ago
Looking for Some Fun, East Brunswick? April 15 is the Day for You
East Brunswick, NJ6 hours ago
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Us – This Friday, March 17th from 8:00am until?
Maplewood, NJ18 hours ago
Chatham's 'Bailey's Warriors' Racing to Reach $1 Million in Funds Raised to Help Cause for Washington Third-Grader Bailey Buell
Chatham, NJ2 days ago
BRHS Class of 2023 Selling Junior's Cheesecakes for Senior Class Fundraiser
Bordentown, NJ20 hours ago
Madison Superintendent Coffee is Tonight Monday March 13
Madison, NJ4 hours ago
Mike’s Place in Kenilworth Specials of the Day March 13
Kenilworth, NJ5 hours ago
Livingston's Old Force Homestead to Open for Last Time Ahead of Restoration Work
Livingston, NJ2 days ago
Ridgewood Guild Rolls Out The Red Carpet at An Evening with Oscar
Ridgewood, NJ2 days ago
5 Westfield Students Earn Perfect Scores on ACT, SAT Subject Area Tests
Westfield, NJ4 hours ago
East Brunswick: Logos Vision is Looking Good and Seeing Well on Route 18
East Brunswick, NJ2 hours ago
Maplewood Unveils New Health and Wellness Campaign as Fu Season Comes to a Close
Maplewood, NJ19 hours ago
Phillipsburg Rotary Announces Three Honorees for 2023
Phillipsburg, NJ2 days ago
East Brunswick Students Achieve Distinction at Seton Hall
East Brunswick, NJ2 hours ago
Montville Muslim Residents Request Board of Education Make Eid a School Holiday
Montville, NJ22 hours ago
Hundreds Attend Prayer Service for Victims of Roxbury Murder-Suicide
Roxbury Township, NJ16 hours ago
Jernick's Specialties Introduces Delivery for Nutley Residents
Nutley, NJ20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy