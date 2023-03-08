Filmmaker to Introduce Award-Winning Butterfly Documentary

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ - Experience the inspirational story of a magnificent species found in your own backyard with the award-winning documentary film, “Beauty on the Wing: Life Story of the Monarch Butterfly” at the New Providence Memorial Library this Sunday, March 12 from 2 PM - 3:30 PM. Filmmaker Kim Smith will attend via zoom to introduce the film and answer your questions at the end. Everyone is welcome to attend, including families. Attendees will receive a packet of wildflower seeds. Email RSVP@newprovidencelibrary.org to register.

Beauty on the Wing: Life Story of the Monarch Butterfly is a 56-minute narrated film that unfolds along the shores of Cape Ann and in the heart of Mexico’s forested volcanic mountains. Every stage of the butterfly’s life cycle is experienced in vibrant close-up, from mating to egg to caterpillar to adult, and set against the backdrop of sea and forest, sun and wind.

Since its premier, Beauty on the Wing has received a number of honors and awards at environmental film festivals and children’s film festivals. Beauty on the Wing was awarded the 2020 Best Documentary at the Boston International Kids Festival, the 2021 Best Feature Film at the Providence Children’s Film Festival, the environmental award at the Toronto International Women Film Festival in May 2021 and Gold at the Spotlight Documentary Awards. Beauty on the Wing has also aired on over 270 public television stations across America.

The Monarchs are in great peril. Although the butterfly’s spectacular migration evolved over millennia, the last decades of human activity have put this phenomenon in grave danger. Beauty on the Wing is a film for all ages, created for all to gain a deeper understanding of the symbiotic relationship between habitats, wildflowers, and pollinators, and the vital role they play in our interconnected ecosystems.

By the millions and millions the intrepid monarchs journey thousands of miles. The most magical thing is that this migration happens in our midst, unfolding in backyards, farms, meadows, and along the shoreline, wherever milkweed and wildflowers grow.

No other butterflies in the world journey thousands of miles over such a vast area. Monarchs do not see borders, religion, ethnicities, or political differences. They are a symbol of unity, ecologically linking Canada and Mexico, and nearly every region within the United States.

Kim Smith is currently creating a documentary about the endangered piping plover. Her short films, A Flight of Monarchs, which was created for the Berkshire Museum, and BomBom Butterflies, have won critical acclaim. Her 45-minute documentary Life Story of the Black Swallowtail Butterfly is an inspirational story that both teaches about butterfly life cycles and reveals the connection between pollinators, plants, and the importance of conserving habitats.

This program was made possible by the Friends of the New Providence Memorial Library and the New Providence United Methodist Church. To register to attend in person, email RSVP@newprovidencelibrary.org. You may also attend virtually. Email RSVP@newprovidencelibrary.org for the link. Please specify in your email whether you are attending in person or virtually.



