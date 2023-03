pharmacytimes.com

Clinical Overview: Evidence Surrounding the Use of Venlafaxine for Vestibular Migraine By Emilie Parkman, PharmD Candidate, 5 days ago

Migraines are common yet misunderstood, therefore it is important that various treatment options be examined and offered to this patient population. In 2012, migraine was ...