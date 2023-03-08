Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 potential offseason trade targets for the Browns

By Jacob Roach,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XWar9_0lBtQZkb00

With NFL free agency starting next week the Cleveland Browns are developing a plan to build a contender in 2023. There are plenty of rumors out there about big trade targets the team could be interested in this offseason. Looking at some teams high in the draft order there are a couple of explosive and productive pass catchers like Elijah Moore that could be available.

If the Browns are to make one of these big moves they will need to create extra cap space but as the OBR’s Jack Duffin has said it won’t be hard to do that. Let’s take a look at three players that could be available that the team should at least call about.

Elijah Moore, Wide Receiver, New York Jets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=024w6z_0lBtQZkb00
Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The team has to find a way to get more dynamic and stretch the field vertically to truly open the offense up with Deshaun Watson. Elijah Moore was unhappy with his role in New York and he has more than enough speed to open the Browns’ offense up in 2023. The cost for the former second-round pick trade-wise shouldn’t be crazy and he is still on a rookie deal so the money would not be an issue.

DeForest Buckner, Defensive Tackle, Indianapolis Colts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZIiSK_0lBtQZkb00
Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

This one might be a little more unrealistic as many aren’t sure if the Colts will tear things down as GM Chris Ballard is likely on the hot seat needing to win this season. But if the team is looking to shed some salary the Browns should give them a call about defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

Buckner is a true all-around player who makes an impact in both the pass and run games in the middle of the defensive line. He would be a massive upgrade and putting him right next to Myles Garrett would be something to see.

Brandin Cooks, Wide Receiver, Houston Texans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dxKRw_0lBtQZkb00
Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Another player that will need his contract redone to make the trade work but makes a lot of sense is Brandin Cooks. Cooks can win at every level of the defense and truly upper-class speed to open things up vertically.

You never know what the Texans might do with the veteran but if he is available the Browns should call. His relationship with Deshaun Watson from their time together in Houston would be the icing on the cake of a potent and explosive offense.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
What I’m hearing about Browns in free agency. There will be at least one big move – Terry Pluto
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Receivers on Browns radar
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Cavs & J.B. Bickerstaff have struggled with this all year. Now is time to figure it out – Terry Pluto
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Justin Fields reacts to Bears trading for DJ Moore
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chris Jones loves the Chiefs so much, he may have incinerated his contract bargaining position
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Zulgad: Vikings' decision to release Adam Thielen is latest sign franchise is on the right track
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Tracking where Bears' free agents sign
Chicago, IL5 hours ago
Instant analysis after Bengals lose Vonn Bell to Panthers in free agency
Cincinnati, OH1 hour ago
Packers All-Pro KR Keisean Nixon expected to reach free agency, will have strong market
Green Bay, WI5 hours ago
Panthers agree to terms with former Saints safety Vonn Bell
Charlotte, NC1 hour ago
Cameron Sutton: What the Lions are getting in their new CB
Detroit, MI59 minutes ago
Bears land impact offensive player in Todd McShay's post-trade mock draft
Chicago, IL1 day ago
How Raiders signing Jimmy Garoppolo impacts Colts
Indianapolis, IN2 hours ago
Hold onto your wallets, taxpayers. The Browns owners are about to come knocking: Brent Larkin
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Texans sign former Browns DE Chase Winovich to one-year deal
Houston, TX2 hours ago
Lions to give DB Cameron Sutton a three-year, $30 million deal. Grade: A+
Detroit, MI1 hour ago
Bills reportedly lose Tremaine Edmunds to Bears
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Bears expected to sign OG Nate Davis to 3-year deal
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Conflicting reports on completed trade sending Aaron Rodgers to Jets
Green Bay, WI2 hours ago
Jaguars reportedly interested in Texans CB Tavierre Thomas
Jacksonville, FL1 hour ago
Bears to give LB Tremaine Edmunds a 4-year, $72 million deal. Grade: B-
Chicago, IL34 minutes ago
Jaguars OT Jawaan Taylor agrees to 4-year, $80M deal with Chiefs
Jacksonville, FL3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy