3 potential offseason trade targets for the Browns

With NFL free agency starting next week the Cleveland Browns are developing a plan to build a contender in 2023. There are plenty of rumors out there about big trade targets the team could be interested in this offseason. Looking at some teams high in the draft order there are a couple of explosive and productive pass catchers like Elijah Moore that could be available.

If the Browns are to make one of these big moves they will need to create extra cap space but as the OBR’s Jack Duffin has said it won’t be hard to do that. Let’s take a look at three players that could be available that the team should at least call about.

Elijah Moore, Wide Receiver, New York Jets

Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The team has to find a way to get more dynamic and stretch the field vertically to truly open the offense up with Deshaun Watson. Elijah Moore was unhappy with his role in New York and he has more than enough speed to open the Browns’ offense up in 2023. The cost for the former second-round pick trade-wise shouldn’t be crazy and he is still on a rookie deal so the money would not be an issue.

DeForest Buckner, Defensive Tackle, Indianapolis Colts

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

This one might be a little more unrealistic as many aren’t sure if the Colts will tear things down as GM Chris Ballard is likely on the hot seat needing to win this season. But if the team is looking to shed some salary the Browns should give them a call about defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

Buckner is a true all-around player who makes an impact in both the pass and run games in the middle of the defensive line. He would be a massive upgrade and putting him right next to Myles Garrett would be something to see.

Brandin Cooks, Wide Receiver, Houston Texans

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Another player that will need his contract redone to make the trade work but makes a lot of sense is Brandin Cooks. Cooks can win at every level of the defense and truly upper-class speed to open things up vertically.

You never know what the Texans might do with the veteran but if he is available the Browns should call. His relationship with Deshaun Watson from their time together in Houston would be the icing on the cake of a potent and explosive offense.