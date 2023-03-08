Officials release construction timeline for new park above I-95 at Penn's Landing

Preliminary construction for a massive park to be built above Interstate 95 at Penn's Landing will begin by the end of March, according to PennDOT officials.

PennDOT gave approval last week for a contractor to begin construction on the I-95 cap project.

At nearly 12 acres, the Park at Penn's Landing will be the size of a city block and will connect Old City to the Delaware riverfront at Penn's Landing.

A substantial portion of it will be built on top of I-95 and Columbus Boulevard, between Chestnut and Walnut streets.

"When people see that park, you're not going to be able to see from one side to the other," said Elaine Elbich, PennDOT project manager of the I-95 cap project.

Elbich said, building the foundation for the park will be monumental for PennDOT and the community.

"This is the largest 95 project that we have put to bid, at $328.9 million. We have billions on the street already, but this is the largest of them," Elbich said.

By the end of the month, expect to see field offices near the South Street Bridge.

Elbich said utility crews will also begin work along Columbus Blvd.

Major construction is set to begin this spring and will include the demolition of the existing cap that's currently covering I-95 at Chestnut Street.

That work will happen while traffic flows underneath, according to Elbich.

"There'll be detours for everybody, pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists as well. The shutdowns on 95 will be nighttime only," Elbich said.

The cap will be rebuilt and significantly enlarged to cover the interstate between Chestnut and Walnut Streets.

Another part of the project will focus on the South Street pedestrian bridge, which currently crosses I-95.

PennDOT will extend the bridge over Columbus Blvd. to create a seamless connection to and from the riverfront.

Elbich said preliminary plans call for the extension to be built adjacent to Columbus Blvd. and then installed above the road.

PennDOT expects to be done with the cap project in 2026.

The Delaware River Waterfront Corporation will then take over to build the rest of the Park at Penn's Landing.

That portion of the project is being funded by the city.

Community meetings will be held before major construction begins, according to PennDOT.

A city spokesperson said in a statement:

DRWC President, Joe Forkin released a statement: