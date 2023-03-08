Open in App
Dez Bryant is recruiting Jalen Ramsey to the Cowboys on Twitter

By Cameron DaSilva,

3 days ago
Jalen Ramsey is still a member of the Los Angeles Rams but his future with the team is uncertain. The Rams have gotten calls about trading the All-Pro cornerback and they’re considering making a deal.

Ramsey can’t pick his next team, seeing as he’s not a free agent, but that hasn’t stopped current and former players from recruiting him. The latest? Former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant.

Bryant tweeted at Ramsey this week saying he “heard the next stop is the big D.” Dallas would make sense as a potential landing spot for Ramsey, but that doesn’t mean a deal will happen. Dez seems to love the idea of Ramsey trading in his horns for a star, though.

An interesting wrinkle in this is the fact that Ramsey said back in 2018 that he’ll “never play” for the Cowboys “unless the Joneses leave.” The Joneses, of course, are Jerry and Stephen Jones, who call the shots in Dallas.

Ramsey thought in 2016 that the Cowboys were going to take in him in the draft, being told that would be the case during his pre-draft visit with Dallas. But they opted to take Ezekiel Elliott instead and Ramsey went to the Jaguars one pick later.

If Ramsey still feels that way about the Cowboys, he’ll probably try to block any trade to Dallas – if Jones would even consider a deal.

