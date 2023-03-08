Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker: Daniel Jones is 'trash'

By Dan Benton,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10GnpW_0lBsfP6Z00

The New York Giants signed quarterback Daniel Jones to a four-year contract that could be worth up to $195 million on Tuesday.

The agreement sent social media into a frenzy. Many fans could not believe Jones was able to land such a significant deal, but they weren’t alone. Several analysts and even some other NFL players also chimed in, including Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker.

Upset that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson remains without a long-term deal, Brisker took aim at Jones, calling the Giants quarterback “trash.”

Brisker, who had one of his worst performances against Big Blue in Week 4 of last season, riled up some Giants players with his unprovoked commentary. They felt he crossed the line by weighing in on another player’s contract.

Giants defensive lineman Jihad Ward also shared a thought on pocket-watchers like Brisker, but his take was very much not safe for work.

The 23-year-old Brisker was a second-round pick of the Bears in the 2022 NFL draft. He’s barely had a cup of coffee in the NFL but clearly felt entitled enough to weigh in on Jones, who has undeniably becomes a lightning rod around the league.

The Bears and Giants are not scheduled to play in the regular season again until 2025 (pending divisional standings).

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Aaron Rodgers finally gives long-awaited update on Packers-Jets trade talks
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Chris Jones loves the Chiefs so much, he may have incinerated his contract bargaining position
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Zulgad: Vikings' decision to release Adam Thielen is latest sign franchise is on the right track
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Georgetown Reportedly Makes Decision On Rick Pitino
Washington, DC2 days ago
Kyrie Irving Reportedly Skipped Mavericks Practice Due To Loss In The Family
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Raiders will sign QB Jimmy Garoppolo
Las Vegas, NV3 hours ago
Jaguars OT Jawaan Taylor agrees to 4-year, $80M deal with Chiefs
Jacksonville, FL3 hours ago
ESPN grades Falcons' early free agency activity
Atlanta, GA1 hour ago
New Chiefs OL Jawaan Taylor could play left tackle in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
Twitter reacts to Broncos reaching 5-year deal with Mike McGlinchey
Denver, CO2 hours ago
Around the North: Ravens release Calais Campbell, Browns should call him
Baltimore, MD2 hours ago
Bengals fans, teammates call for B.J. Hill to go bald after Germaine Pratt deal
Cincinnati, OH1 hour ago
Chiefs RT Andrew Wylie set to join Eric Bieniemy with Commanders
Kansas City, MO3 hours ago
Ravens 2023 free agency tracker
Baltimore, MD2 hours ago
UNC basketball commit ends junior season with accolade
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Broncos place 1-year ERFA tender on punter Corliss Waitman
Denver, CO2 hours ago
Chiefs to give OT Jawaan Taylor a four-year, $80 million deal. Grade: B
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
Court motion offers graphic details in Michael Irvin case, video to be made public
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Report: Colts 'won't act out of desperation' for QB
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy