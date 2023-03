Bears safety Jaquan Brisker: Daniel Jones is 'trash'

The New York Giants signed quarterback Daniel Jones to a four-year contract that could be worth up to $195 million on Tuesday.

The agreement sent social media into a frenzy. Many fans could not believe Jones was able to land such a significant deal, but they weren’t alone. Several analysts and even some other NFL players also chimed in, including Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker.

Upset that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson remains without a long-term deal, Brisker took aim at Jones, calling the Giants quarterback “trash.”

Brisker, who had one of his worst performances against Big Blue in Week 4 of last season, riled up some Giants players with his unprovoked commentary. They felt he crossed the line by weighing in on another player’s contract.

Giants defensive lineman Jihad Ward also shared a thought on pocket-watchers like Brisker, but his take was very much not safe for work.

The 23-year-old Brisker was a second-round pick of the Bears in the 2022 NFL draft. He’s barely had a cup of coffee in the NFL but clearly felt entitled enough to weigh in on Jones, who has undeniably becomes a lightning rod around the league.

The Bears and Giants are not scheduled to play in the regular season again until 2025 (pending divisional standings).