Open in App
New York State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Louis Riddick praises Giants, Joe Schoen for a job well done

By Tyler Henry,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mmjp8_0lBseI8V00

Despite coming down to the wire, the New York Giants agreed to a long-term deal with Daniel Jones. In turn, the Jones deal gave the Giants the freedom to use the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley.

As usual, for any news pertaining to the name Daniel Jones, the reactions on Twitter were mixed. However, ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick believes the Giants executed a perfect plan by retaining both Jones and Barkley.

Without the new deal for Jones, the Giants were prepared to tag him which likely meant Barkley was headed for free agency. The two have been considered a package deal for some time.

While Riddick’s take should put Giants fans at ease, it does hint that offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will be considered for head coaching positions again after the 2023 season.

Jones’ reported low Year 1 cap hit allows the Giants some freedom in free agency to perhaps improve the interior of the offensive line or go get DJ a weapon in the passing game.

With the Giants’ improved cap situation from last offseason, it should give general manager Joe Schoen the ability to upgrade the roster around Jones and Barkley.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York State newsLocal New York State
Aaron Rodgers finally gives long-awaited update on Packers-Jets trade talks
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Chris Jones loves the Chiefs so much, he may have incinerated his contract bargaining position
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Zulgad: Vikings' decision to release Adam Thielen is latest sign franchise is on the right track
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Eagles free agency tracker: Rumors, signings, releases
Philadelphia, PA59 minutes ago
Court motion offers graphic details in Michael Irvin case, video to be made public
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Bears 2023 mock offseason: Free agency and 7-round mock draft
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Report: Colts 'won't act out of desperation' for QB
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Blake Griffin tells the tale of the night he 'barricaded' DeAndre Jordan in his own house
Boston, MA9 hours ago
49ers agree to four-year, $84 million deal with Eagles DT Javon Hargrave
Philadelphia, PA1 hour ago
LIVE UPDATES: Complete list of Chiefs moves in free agency
Kansas City, MO3 hours ago
Falcons re-sign P Bradley Pinion to 3-year deal, per report
Atlanta, GA1 hour ago
Vikings radio announcer proposes wild trade with Texans
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Michigan basketball postseason fate revealed
Ann Arbor, MI16 hours ago
Phillies Get Bad News On Andrew Painter
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Knicks' Julius Randle becomes the latest player to rip NBA officiating
New York City, NY1 day ago
Report: Nick Scott will have strong free-agent market, 6-7 teams interested
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
Denver Broncos free agency tracker: View all the team's moves
Denver, CO3 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals 7-round mock draft before free agency
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy