Yuma Air Show will feature the Osprey aircraft

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Air Show is this weekend featuring high-octane aircraft performing aerial aerobatics.

The sound of freedom is in the air.

The MV-22b Osprey will be showcased in all its grandeur this weekend.

Ripping up the skyline is exactly what the Osprey is made for.

A cross between an airplane and a helicopter, the Osprey's unique design allows it to execute some rare feats.

Captain Joshua Hoppie is ecstatic and can't wait to perform the practiced maneuvers.

“Then we also will be coming in doing hover drills where we’ll show off the hover and taxi and forward and aft and then as well side," said Captain Hoppie.

The aircraft stands 22 feet high with a wing span of 45 feet wide and packs giddy-up speeds that can top 285 miles per hour

According to Captain Tyler Harden, “the uniqueness of the Osprey is the capability to take off and land vertically, however, provides the speed of an airplane.”

The Ospry’s maneuvers are quite distinctive.

To execute the aerial dance, the crew worked closely with their command.

A crew of four will handle the mission of getting the Osprey ready for Saturday's big show

Sgt. Colin McNeal said, “I do everything from structure hydraulic repair, replace components, I’ll paint the aircraft, paint the blades. And all that fun stuff.”

One unified message from the crews is their sense of community.

LCpl Blake Hoelschen wants to “be able to show the community, and give them a better idea of what our aircraft can do.”

If you have a need for speed, the Yuma Air Show takes place this Saturday, March 11 with gates opening at 9 a.m. at the Marine Corps Air Station.

