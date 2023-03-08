Open in App
Yuma, AZ
See more from this location?
KYMA News 11

Yuma Air Show will feature the Osprey aircraft

By Chennell Ramos,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z895M_0lBsKvBm00

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Air Show is this weekend featuring high-octane aircraft performing aerial aerobatics.

The sound of freedom is in the air.

The MV-22b Osprey will be showcased in all its grandeur this weekend.

Ripping up the skyline is exactly what the Osprey is made for.

A cross between an airplane and a helicopter, the Osprey's unique design allows it to execute some rare feats.

Captain Joshua Hoppie is ecstatic and can't wait to perform the practiced maneuvers.

“Then we also will be coming in doing hover drills where we’ll show off the hover and taxi and forward and aft and then as well side," said Captain Hoppie.

The aircraft stands 22 feet high with a wing span of 45 feet wide and packs giddy-up speeds that can top 285 miles per hour

According to Captain Tyler Harden, “the uniqueness of the Osprey is the capability to take off and land vertically, however, provides the speed of an airplane.”

The Ospry’s maneuvers are quite distinctive.

To execute the aerial dance, the crew worked closely with their command.

A crew of four will handle the mission of getting the Osprey ready for Saturday's big show

Sgt. Colin McNeal said, “I do everything from structure hydraulic repair, replace components, I’ll paint the aircraft, paint the blades. And all that fun stuff.”

One unified message from the crews is their sense of community.

LCpl Blake Hoelschen wants to “be able to show the community, and give them a better idea of what our aircraft can do.”

If you have a need for speed, the Yuma Air Show takes place this Saturday, March 11 with gates opening at 9 a.m. at the Marine Corps Air Station.

The post Yuma Air Show will feature the Osprey aircraft appeared first on KYMA .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Yuma, AZ newsLocal Yuma, AZ
MCAS Yuma Air Show is back!
Yuma, AZ12 hours ago
F-35 to perform at Yuma Air Show
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
Warming into the 80s for Friday
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ready for takeoff! Blue Angels start new season at NAF
El Centro, CA1 hour ago
Overnight lane restrictions on US 95 near Yuma
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
SPECIAL REPORT: Treasures of the Desert Southwest – Yuma Territorial Prison State Park
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
First clinic in Holtville now open
Holtville, CA7 hours ago
Engineer sisters show Yuma can provide complete education
Yuma, AZ2 days ago
With the drought impacting Arizona, local farmers are doing their part to save water
Yuma, AZ4 hours ago
City of Yuma announces spring slurry, oil, and chip seal program, March 15
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
Rural Metro to host Drive-Thru Ice Cream Social
Yuma, AZ2 days ago
Happy Foster Friday: Meet Atlanta
Yuma, AZ12 hours ago
YPD confirms jewelry scammer suspects are in custody
Yuma, AZ9 hours ago
Hearing over water transfer in La Paz county takes place in Phoenix
Yuma, AZ2 days ago
Sunset Health offers free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters in Wellton
Wellton, AZ3 days ago
Yuma’s mayor says the state of the city is strong
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
Border Entrepreneurial Challenge comes to Yuma
Yuma, AZ4 days ago
As Arizona looks to defund border security, cartels move smuggling efforts west
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Lane closure on I-8 near Colorado River Bridge near Yuma
Yuma, AZ10 hours ago
Midnight at the Oasis concludes its weekend of fun
Yuma, AZ5 days ago
BREAKING: Carjacking suspect dead after crash near Somerton
Somerton, AZ2 days ago
East Yuma gets new fire station
Yuma, AZ4 days ago
Suspect on the loose in Brawley
Brawley, CA2 days ago
Victim of Wednesday’s carjacking incident speaks out
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
Yuma PD: Alleged carjacker dies in crash after multi-agency pursuit
Yuma, AZ2 days ago
Children’s Festival of the Arts coming to Yuma
Yuma, AZ2 days ago
Three agencies in Yuma were involved in GTA crimes, driver dead after car chase
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
City of Yuma shares BBQ and Brew Festival is coming to town
Yuma, AZ4 days ago
Colorado River museum hosts in-person arts and crafts event
Yuma, AZ6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy