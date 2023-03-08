NB Chamber celebrates Williams and Woodrow with top honors at banquet

The 2023 New Boston Chamber of Commerce Banquet took place on February 21, Fat Tuesday, at 415 Estates. The Mardi Gras themed banquet featured entertainment from the Redwater High School Pool Side Jazz Band and catered Cajun meal by Lagniappe Specialty Meats. After the band took their final bow, the chamber got down to business.

“At each year’s banquet, the chamber honors members of our community who prove to be extraordinary”, said Chamber of Commerce President Scarlett Bray. “This year’s recipients of the Doyle Corley and Lloyd Wilson awards were easy choices.”

Bray announced that receiving this year’s Doyle Corley Humanitarian Award was City Councilman Steve Williams.

“Steve was given this award because his life exemplifies selflessness and compassion”, said Bray. “He has spent his life serving others. Steve helps out local residents with needs they have, he is truly a servant to our community.”

Williams remarked on receiving the honor, “The re-ceipt of the 2022 Doyle Corley Award is indeed an honor for me. The mere fact that I was considered and selected was initially overwhelming. Doyle Corley was an avid community minded citizen. He was devoutly religious and involved with his church, charitable events, civic minded and undoubtedly loved his community.”

Williams noted that the more he thought about Corley’s contributions to our community, he soon had the realization that he too, strives to share those same attributes. Williams said. “My three years as a New Boston City Council member, in addition to my Soul Riders social club’s annual Toy Drive, the annual New Boston Rodeo participation, the recent origin of the Juneteenth Committee, the Annual Soul Riders Round Up are all events that I support and promote and are ones that bring revenue enhancement to our community.”

“Not only is it an honor for me as the first sole individual to receive the award, but it is also an even greater honor to be presented this honor by the New Boston Chamber of Commerce and the City of New Boston, Texas”, said Williams. “I was born and raised right here in New Boston and had so much support and love from the community, my involvement is second nature to me. There are so many other individuals right here that qualify for such an award and I feel as though I just accepted it on everyone’s behalf”, said Williams.

Bray then announced the Lloyd Wilson award for outstanding citizenship going to Christine Woodrow. “Chris was given this award because she was dedicated to our community and served for many years. This award is given to someone who has strong character and dedicates much of their time to our community”, said Bray. “Chris was a fixture at the New Boston Public Library and was always helpful to many local organizations and our schools.”

Woodrow commented on receiving the honor by saying, “I was never more surprised than I was when I heard my name called for the Lloyd Wilson award. Receiving this award meant that the people of New Boston really appreciated the things I did for the city and the library. I am very appreciative that they cared enough about what I did.”

Bray says these awards are important as they encourage others to serve their community.

“I feel the awards are important because they set the bar high as a good example for the citizens of our community”, said Bray “As well as remembering and honoring the two men these awards are named after.”