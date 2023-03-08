Caught and recaught

Outdoors Writer

Not every fish that is released after the catch lives to fight another day, but many of them do. A few turn out to be really busy bees that keep right on giving.

One of the overachievers recently surfaced at Lake O.H. Ivie near Voss.

On February 24, Nolan Sprengeler of Plymouth, Minnesota reeled in a whopper largemouth that weighed 13.89 pounds. Sprengeler subsequently put the fish on loan to Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Toyota ShareLunker program headquartered at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens.

TFFC hatchery manager and veteran ShareLunker caretaker Tony Owens made an interesting discovery while evaluating the fish the following morning. The biologist learned this wasn’t the big bass’ first trip to the TFFC. He knew that because fish had previously been fitted with a Passive Intergraded Transponder, commonly called PIT tag.

The tiny tags are implanted inside fish using a needle. PIT tags do not require power to operate, so they last for the lifetime of the fish. The tags have an internal microchip that is activated when it passes close to a special wand or antenna. Each tag carries a number specific to that tag.

The PIT tag inside Sprengeler’s fish identified it as the same Toyota ShareLunker bass Jim Smith of Weatherford caught at O.H. Ivie in March 2021. The fish weighed 14.22 pounds when Smith caught it two years ago. That’s when the PIT tag was originally installed.

Using the PIT tag data, Owens also was able to determine the bass was a pure Florida that was a productive spawner during its last visit to the TFFC. He said the bass produced about 17,000 fry for restocking in ‘Ivie and other Texas lakes in 2021.

A portion of the fry also were retained for use in rebuilding the state’s Florida bass hatchery program entirely with offspring from bass weighing 13 pounds or more. TPWD dubs the fish as “Lone Star Bass,” but in reality they are Florida bass that are direct descendants of fish with serious weight problems.

TPWD inland fisheries director Craig Bonds says word of the recapture comes as exciting news for several couple of reasons.

“This fish was a productive spawning contributor at TFFC in 2021 and we hope she will provide additional eggs for our spawning program this year,” Bonds said. “Her return to the program affirms the high-quality care that she received during her ShareLunker experience in 2021.”

Bonds added that the recapture also confirms what many already knew. A army of fat fish are finning around in the West Texas reservoir. At last count it had produced 36 fish over 13 pounds since January 2021 and 63 since it was impounded in the early 1990s.

“We have expected to eventually see a ShareLunker recapture from Lake O.H. Ivie,” he said. “The fact that this is the first known recapture during this unprecedented run since 2021 suggests that there are currently a high number of mega-size largemouth bass in O.H. Ivie for anglers to catch. We are seeing a parade of anglers experiencing their catch of a lifetime out at O.H. Ivie and, as fisheries managers, observing these catches and the excitement they generate is very gratifying.”

Based on the single recapture, district fisheries biologist Lynn Wright estimates there could be as many as 170 bass weighing upwards of the 13 pounds finning around in the lake. “The number of 8-10 pounders could be 10 fold,” Wright said.

Sprengeler’s bass isn’t the first Toyota ShareLunker to be caught more than once in Texas. Nor is it the first-ever recapture from Lake O.H. Ivie.

Jerry Bales of Hico caught a 16.08 pounder at ‘Ivie in April 2010 that stood as the lake record until February 2021. Faron McCain of Sweetwater caught the same bass in April 2011. It weighed 14.94 pounds when Mc-Cain caught it.

ShareLunker recaptures also have been be documented over the years at Caddo Lake, Alan Henry, Lake Austin and Lake Fork. The Alan Henry bass is particularly noteworthy. That fish was caught three different times, by three different anglers, between 2005-07.

There is a compelling story behind the Caddo Lake bass, too.

The big bass weighed 16.17 pounds when Keith Burns of Jefferson first caught it in March 2010. It still ranks as the lake record for the Texas/Louisiana border lake.

Burns and a friend were practicing for an upcoming memorial tournament held on Caddo Lake in honor of Burns’ late cousin, Scott Burns, a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper who was killed in the line of duty in April 2008.

Burns was fishing a Senko in one of Scott’s favorite areas near Bird Island at around 11:30 a.m., when his line suddenly felt mushy. He set the hook and immediately knew he was tangling with a giant bass. That’s why he got so antsy when things started to go sour.

As his fishing partner attempted to clear his line from the water, the hook slid up Burns’ line and lodged in his rod tip. When Burns tried to clean up the mess, the wind blew the boat into a bush because his partner did not know how to operate the trolling motor.

More trouble came when the huge bass made a hard run towards the rear of the boat and wrapped the line around the lower unit. Burns kept waiting for the line to snap, but it never did. Amazingly, the fish freed itself and eventually found its way to Burns’ grasp.

“When I look back, I can’t believe I ever landed that bass,” he said. “If it could go wrong, it did. It was like I had an angel watching over me the whole time.”

Burns’ fish did not spawn at the TFFC, but it was implanted with PIT tag and successfully returned to the lake.

The big Caddo bass gave back to the Texas fishing community a second time in March 2011. That’s when Sean Swank of DeBerry caught a 16.07 pounder at Caddo that was identified as the same bass Burns caught a year earlier. It’s the only fish that holds two spots among the Top 25 heaviest bass of all time. Burns ranks No. 19; Swank, No. 24.

Numerous recaptures of big bass have been documented in the Toledo Bend Lake Association Lunker Program, as well.

The program runs annually May to May. Anglers who catch and release T-Bend bass that weigh 10-plus pounds at designated weigh stations are awarded a free fiberglass replica. The fish don’t leave the lake. More than 1,000 anglers have participated since 1992.

TBLA president Gary Moore says each fish entered is implanted with a T-Bar Anchor tag prior to release for future identification. The plastic tags are placed near the dorsal fin and are clearly visible.

Moore has been affiliated with the program since 2014. He says about 10 percent of the fish turned in each year are documented as recaptures. The all-time high for recaptures is 14 in 2016. The program is up to 37 entries for the current year.

Some good fish tales have surfaced through the TBLA program. One of the best belongs to Cody Vincent of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Vincent caught and entered the same bass twice during a five-month period spanning November 2021 to April 2022. The fish weighed 10.88 pounds the first time he caught it; 10.44 pounds the second time.

Vincent says he caught the bass in Six Mile Creek on the Texas side of the lake both times, about 200 yards apart. He said the fish was weighed and released at Buckeye Landing in Louisiana, roughly six miles away.

Clearly, catch and release works.

Matt Williams is a freelance writer based in Nacogdoches. He can be reached by e-mail, mattwillwrite4u@yahoo.com .