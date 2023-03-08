Open in App
Redwater, TX
Bowie County Citizens Tribune

Lady Dragons edge DeKalb in nail-biter

By Tony Basso Reporter,

3 days ago
The DeKalb Lady Bears fell in a nail biter to the Redwater Lady Dragons after a game tied at one as the sixth inning came about.

The victory for the Lady Dragons came off the fingertips of pitchers Gracie Aldrige and Addison Bruner, each pitching five strikeouts for the Lady Dragons. Bruner started things off for the Dragons, pitching through the third inning with no hits allowed. Aldridge took the mound in the bottom of the fourth and finished the game for the Lady Dragons allowing five hits and two runs.

Bruner also had a successful day at the plate.

Her triple in the top of the sixth inning added a run by Ella Calhoon to the plate for Redwater. A single by Karley Latham later in the inning allowed Bruner to score, giving the Lady Dragons their first lead of the night. The sixth inning continued to speed up as an error by the Lady Bears on a fly ball hit by Jayden Basset allowed another Lady Dragon to score. This would be their last run of the night.

Anijah Gray shouldered the loss for the Lady Bears from the mound pitching 6 innings while racking up 11 strikeouts allowing 6 hits. Kaydee Brown pitched the seventh inning for the Lady Bears, throwing one strike out allowing no hits.

Talisha Ingram scored the first run of the game after a Jaylynn Hayden hit a single line drive to center field. The Lady Bears did not score again until the bottom of the sixth when another hit by Hayden allowed Gray to cross home plate.

After a hard fought last two innings the game ended with a final score of 3-2, Lady Dragons over Lady Bears.

