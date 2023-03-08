Hooks man sees lifelong success as runner

Well into his 70’s, Hooks resident Ken Endris is running with no plans of stopping.

Endris is a retired educator of 48 years, a veteran, a father and grandfather but the most exciting thing about Endris is the hours he spends training each week to keep his spot as one of the top performing runners in the nation.

“I ran a little bit of track at Beaumont High School in Beaumont, Texas and then went on to run intramural track at the University of Houston before getting drafted to the United States Military right after the Vietnam War ended in 1972”, said Endris. “When I went to basic training, I ended up winning the one mile and two mile in Army boots.”

“I won the BPFT award in the military, which was the high point for physical fitness”, Endris explained.

“At the age of 29, I decided to train for about a year and try to enter some of these sub masters and masters track meets that I saw in some local running magazines. When I was 30 years old, I actually ran a half mile in two minutes flat, and that gave me the All American Award for a 30 year old. I ended up running in several national meets in my thirties and forties.”

Edris continued by saying, “I ran in Oregon, California, Kansas, Louisiana, Wisconsin, Ohio and in several indoor and outdoor national sub masters and masters track and field meets. My best finish when I was in my thirties was fifth in the nation. 51.8 was my fastest time in the 400 meters.”

Edris noted that he eventually coached a little bit of track as a principal in Northwest Arkansas, and by coaching these kids he had 17 individual state champions during his tenure for seven years as a principal slash coach. Endris explained. “That was kind of rewarding.”

Endris spent much of his early years running and in the best shape possible, but life eventually got in the way.

“I kind of got away from running and in about 2007 or 2008, I got up to 213 pounds”, said Endris. “I told my wife, Debbie, that I’d like to maybe get back in shape again, but I knew I couldn’t just go out and sprint immediately, so I spent like another half a year to a year training.

Then I told my present wife that I’d like to go, maybe enter the senior national games and see if I can qualify to the finals in the 400 meters. So I went to Houston and ended up making the finals and placed sixth in 2011.”

In 2016, the senior runner started getting back in shape again, and started to enter races. Things came together in 2019 when he ended up winning the 400 meters at the Dallas Senior Games and went on to win several more races across the nation that same year.

Even after a triumphant comeback, there was more winning to come for Endris.

“In 2021 there were only four indoor meets in the nation that year, and one was in Virginia Beach”, said Endris. “I went out there and won the 200 meters, won the mile in my age group, won the race walk and I was second in the 60 meters.”

In Masters track rankings that year, Endris would end up being number one in the U S A and the one mile race walk, and in the 400 meters. “Of course, I knew that was by default in the 400 meters because some elite runners in my age group weren’t running in those meets that year,” he stated.

“But then even in 2022 I still ended up being number one in the USA for the one mile race walk and I won the 400 meters that year also”, said Endris.

Endris says his hobby gives him something to work towards.

“Those goals kind of motivate you to do the workouts that are more difficult, I could just go jog and walk and I’d probably not be in great shape physically, even with my internal situation like low cholesterol and low heartbeat and all that”, said Endris.

“Running these races gives me something to look forward to and something to train for.”