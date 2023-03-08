Tournament play dominates local softball action

The DeKalb Lady Bears were dominant in their five games played last weekend winning four out of five games played Friday and Saturday, with their only loss coming to host Ashdown.

Their wins included a 3-2 win over Bradley and a 1510 win over Mena on Friday and then a 15-6 win over Spring Hill and an 11-8 win over Magnolia on Saturday.

In the finale win over Magnolia, Emily Barrett paced the Lady Bears at the plate with four singles in the game and an RBI. Caylin Corbett also came up big with her bat going 2-for-4 with three RBI’s in the game.

Other big sticks for the Lady Bears against Magnolia were Anijah Gray with a pair of RBI’s and Jaylynn Hayden who had a two-run dinger in the win.

In the weekend set, Mallory Obenoskey had a hot bat for the Lady Bears including a four hit performance in the win over Spring Hill and five hits in the win over Mena.

On the hill, Anijah Gray was a workhorse for the Lady Bears earning three of the four wins on the weekend. Kaydee Brown earned the win over Bradley with 16 strikeouts in the game.

The Lady Lions of New Boston saw their annual tournament again get washed out by the weather nut they did get two games in on Thursday before the rains came with a 1-0 loss to Chapel Hill in a weather hampered three inning game, and an 8-5 loss to McLeod.

There were some rays of sunshine though for the Lady Lions as Abrianna Scott launched a solo shot dinger and Addison Hurst added a pair of RBI’s in the loss to McLeod.

In other tournament action, the Lady Pirates also notched a pair of wins in Ashdown with an 11-3 win over Foreman on Friday paired with a 7-5 win over Foreman on Saturday.

In the 11-3 win over Foreman, the Lady Pirates saw some fireworks at the plate from Marlie Rogers and Reagan Brule has each went yard and had three RBI’s in the game. Brule homered twice in the contest including a solo shot in the bottom of the 1st and a two-run blast in the 4th inning.

Rogers earned the win on the hill allowing just three runs on three hits and struck out nine.

The Lady Hornets blasted South Hills on Friday with a 13-0 shutout powered by strong performances on the hill from their pitching duo and a nine run barrage in the 3rd that left the Scorpion without any sting.

In that 3rd inning, the Lady Hornets got RBI hits from Maddie Campbell, Alysa Morgan, Addy Hale, Anna Beth Black and Kinsley Birdwell.

On the hill, Birdwell earned the win tossing three innings of no-hit ball and striking out four. Campbell came in for one inning of relief and allowed just one hit.