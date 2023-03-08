Open in App
Bowie County Citizens Tribune

Tournament play dominates local softball action

By Kenny Mitchell Publisher,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jV1wt_0lBsDY7O00 , https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41oPSu_0lBsDY7O00

The DeKalb Lady Bears were dominant in their five games played last weekend winning four out of five games played Friday and Saturday, with their only loss coming to host Ashdown.

Their wins included a 3-2 win over Bradley and a 1510 win over Mena on Friday and then a 15-6 win over Spring Hill and an 11-8 win over Magnolia on Saturday.

In the finale win over Magnolia, Emily Barrett paced the Lady Bears at the plate with four singles in the game and an RBI. Caylin Corbett also came up big with her bat going 2-for-4 with three RBI’s in the game.

Other big sticks for the Lady Bears against Magnolia were Anijah Gray with a pair of RBI’s and Jaylynn Hayden who had a two-run dinger in the win.

In the weekend set, Mallory Obenoskey had a hot bat for the Lady Bears including a four hit performance in the win over Spring Hill and five hits in the win over Mena.

On the hill, Anijah Gray was a workhorse for the Lady Bears earning three of the four wins on the weekend. Kaydee Brown earned the win over Bradley with 16 strikeouts in the game.

The Lady Lions of New Boston saw their annual tournament again get washed out by the weather nut they did get two games in on Thursday before the rains came with a 1-0 loss to Chapel Hill in a weather hampered three inning game, and an 8-5 loss to McLeod.

There were some rays of sunshine though for the Lady Lions as Abrianna Scott launched a solo shot dinger and Addison Hurst added a pair of RBI’s in the loss to McLeod.

In other tournament action, the Lady Pirates also notched a pair of wins in Ashdown with an 11-3 win over Foreman on Friday paired with a 7-5 win over Foreman on Saturday.

In the 11-3 win over Foreman, the Lady Pirates saw some fireworks at the plate from Marlie Rogers and Reagan Brule has each went yard and had three RBI’s in the game. Brule homered twice in the contest including a solo shot in the bottom of the 1st and a two-run blast in the 4th inning.

Rogers earned the win on the hill allowing just three runs on three hits and struck out nine.

The Lady Hornets blasted South Hills on Friday with a 13-0 shutout powered by strong performances on the hill from their pitching duo and a nine run barrage in the 3rd that left the Scorpion without any sting.

In that 3rd inning, the Lady Hornets got RBI hits from Maddie Campbell, Alysa Morgan, Addy Hale, Anna Beth Black and Kinsley Birdwell.

On the hill, Birdwell earned the win tossing three innings of no-hit ball and striking out four. Campbell came in for one inning of relief and allowed just one hit.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Texas (UIL) high school basketball state championship preview: Class 1A team-by-team breakdowns
San Antonio, TX6 hours ago
Texas high school basketball state championships: 2022-23 Class 3A UIL Boys Basketball Tournament preview
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
Texas high school basketball playoffs: 2023 UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament schedule
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
Bearcats No. 10 in state after 3-3 showing in DFW Clash Tournament
Aledo, TX2 days ago
Texas Town Once Moved Holiday Because It Interfered With Football Game
Decatur City, IA1 day ago
Texas high school basketball star chooses Yale over some of the biggest programs in the US to honor his late father
Highlands, TX1 day ago
Portillo’s Proving Success In Texas
The Colony, TX2 days ago
Texas governor Greg Abbott talks trash to Alabama quarterback
Austin, TX13 hours ago
The Nearly Completed Northeast Texas Trail Is an Outdoor Sports Paradise
Farmersville, TX9 days ago
Poaching ring busted, MP man one of three arrested in multi-state sting
Mount Pleasant, TX2 days ago
20 Famous People Who Were Born In Texas! Including 1 Born In Midland
Midland, TX2 days ago
What is ‘Ducking’ and is it Happening in Texas?
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Multiple earthquakes shake West Texas Tuesday morning
Midland, TX3 days ago
According to Texas Law Who Legally Owns The Fence Between 2 Houses?
Tyler, TX3 days ago
The Controversial Edgar Haircut May Have Indigenous Roots So Maybe Stop Making Fun of It?
El Paso, TX3 days ago
STUDY: This is the salary needed to live comfortably in Dallas-Fort Worth & other large metros in Texas
Dallas, TX15 hours ago
What San Antonio and South Central Texas would look like without daylight saving time
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
'A Texas utopia': Elon Musk is building a town in Central Texas
Austin, TX1 day ago
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Texas
Dallas, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy