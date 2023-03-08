Open in App
Charlotte, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Deadly hit-and-run spotlights poor pedestrian infrastructure along Charlotte road

By Joe Bruno,

4 days ago
As police look for the driver who hit and killed a woman in southwest Charlotte, new attention is being brought to the crumbling pedestrian infrastructure on that road.

Dozens of people walk up and down Nations Ford Road every day. People are constantly crossing the street yet there are no crosswalks. The bus stops are busy yet there are no benches. The sidewalks are small and crumbling.

PREVIOUS: ‘Caring’: 26-year-old mother killed in southwest Charlotte hit-and-run

It’s all coming to light in the wake of last Saturday’s crash, when police say someone struck and killed 26-year-old Olivia Kowalski. The driver didn’t stop, police said, and no arrests have been made.

Her friends told Channel 9′s Joe Bruno that Kowalski was a nail technician and a loving mother to her 8-year-old son, Kayden. Kowalski’s best friend is begging for whoever is responsible to come forward and take accountability.

“We just want to bring awareness to what happened to our friend, we don’t want this to be something that was last week’s news story,” Molly Greene said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department captured the hit-and-run on camera but hasn’t released the surveillance footage.

>> Bruno is asking city leaders what, if any, improvements are planned for Nations Ford Road. Watch that report on Channel 9 starting at 5 p.m.

(WATCH BELOW: Mother of man killed in shooting on I-85 leaving NC in search of peace)


