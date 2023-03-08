Open in App
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

7 top QB contract negotiations who will be impacted by Daniel Jones’ new deal

By Robert Zeglinski,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1shi2Z_0lBs1ze000

There’s no other way to slice it. The New York Giants overpaid for Daniel Jones.

They might not have had a choice, and it does let New York keep Saquon Barkley for now, but giving a quarterback who has never thrown for more than 3,205 yards in a season will undoubtedly have a ripple effect on the league.

If Jones can get $82 million guaranteed at signing, a bunch of stars and difference-makers will soon be using his new deal as precedent. They’ll essentially say, “what has this guy done that’s so much better than me? Hmm???”

Let’s review upcoming top QB contract negotiations that will likely be impacted by Jones getting the bag from the Giants. (Note: This list is in no particular order.)

1

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EM3Nx_0lBs1ze000
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson’s situation in Baltimore has already turned ugly. Jones getting $82 million at signing only complicates matters.

2

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mcVqC_0lBs1ze000
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Hurts turned himself into one of the NFL’s best QBs this year, leading the Eagles to Super Bowl 57. If Jones can get that much money, Philadelphia might have to reward Hurts with a blank check now.

3

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wGL1D_0lBs1ze000
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Almost 70 touchdown passes in the last two seasons. Five playoff wins. Two straight AFC title game appearances. A berth in Super Bowl 56. The growing legend of Burrow is about to get the bag from Cincinnati, and Jones being overpaid only helps his case.

4

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q3JLR_0lBs1ze000
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

A “social media QB” Herbert is not. No, he’s just perhaps pro football’s most misunderstood player. And if the Chargers don’t lock him down with deserved finances, someone else will.

5

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jEf9n_0lBs1ze000
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

A fun fact: Tagovailoa led the NFL in passer rating (105.5) last season. So while he probably isn’t in that first tier of QBs, it’s apparent the Dolphins have found themselves a franchise player. They shouldn’t look toward greener pastures. Whether Tagovailoa gets what he deserves depends on how Jones’ deal is treated in context.

6

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dJ27t_0lBs1ze000
Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

The top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Lawrence started to live up to the hype in 2022. The young signal-caller took the Jaguars to an AFC South title and was instrumental in one of the biggest playoff comebacks ever. It’s not too early to think about a future extension.

7

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bELm9_0lBs1ze000
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Despite “support” from one of the league’s worst surrounding casts, Fields dazzled on a 3-14 Bears squad last year that is “his team.” Should they give him appropriate talent moving forward, it seems clear Fields will become one of the sport’s best QBs. Naturally, Chicago would then have to back up a Brinks truck.

