Can Michigan State make the NCAA Tournament? Breaking down the Spartans' March Madness odds for 2023

Even though Michigan State is shy of the standard 20-win golden ticket entering Big Ten Tournament play, the Spartans have a decent shot at making the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

They had the opportunity to show out early and compile critical wins to boost them up the charts. But, as college basketball's most anticipated event inches closer, it's a scramble for the 36 schools not automatically in the field.

The real question for the Spartans is, where will they fall, if at all? The Sporting News breaks down Michigan State's chances of making the tourney.

Michigan State and the Big Ten Tournament

Michigan State earned a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament and was slotted as the No. 4 seed after a series of dominoes tipped the right way last weekend.

Last year, the Spartans had a fire lit beneath them, stretching their newfound luck to the semifinals before losing by five to the eventual runner-up Purdue.

They have kept the fire burning throughout the 2022-23 season and are coming into Chicago with a lot of heat, despite a tough schedule. They're playing for their NCAA lives, especially Malik Hall and Joey Hauser, who are hungry to finish their fifth years strong.

Head coach Tom Izzo jokingly encouraged chants from fans calling for Hall and senior Tyson Walker to take just "one more year," following the Spartans' regular-season finale win over Ohio State on March 4.

Michigan State's strength of victory

The Spartans are 12-10 against all Quad 1 and Quad 2 opponents. There could be penalties due to some of the losses, but it's likely that they'll balance out with the equally as important victories. Some of the nine losses in just Quad 1 include likely 1-seed Alabama and 3-seed Gonzaga, as well as likely 2-seed Purdue (twice).

The Spartans' biggest win this year undoubtedly came against Kentucky in the annual Big Ten/ACC challenge. The Spartans defeated the Wildcats in double overtime, 86-77. Kentucky is predicted to be around a 5-seed and sits in No. 20 in the current NET rankings.

Other notable victories include Indiana, Iowa and Illinois.

Michigan State's weak spots

The Spartans' worst loss this year was deemed to be their matchup against Iowa on Feb. 25, where the Spartans blew a 13-point lead with 1:30 left in the game and lost 112-106. Iowa is solid, having gone 18-11 overall this year and projected to be a 7-seed by bracketologists, but blowing that kind of lead in the closing minute-plus of what should have been a win is a resume setback.

Beyond the Iowa shocker, a late-November loss to Notre Dame (current NET: 184) is the most significant blemish on the Spartans' schedule.

Michigan State's rankings

NET : 31

31 KenPom : 27

27 RPI : 37

37 SOS : 6

Michigan State's record by quadrants

Quad 1: 6-9

6-9 Quad 2: 6-1

6-1 Quad 3: 3-1

3-1 Quad 4: 4-0

Will Michigan State make the NCAA Tournament?

Bill Bender's latest Sporting News projection has the Spartans in as a No. 7 seed while acknowledging that seeding among Big Ten teams is "fluid" depending on how the conference tournament shakes out.

ESPN has MSU as a lock for the NCAA Tournament. Joe Lunardi's bracketology shows them as a No. 6 seed in the Midwest region, facing either Mississippi State or Utah State first.

It ultimately depends on their outcome this week in Chicago.