Open in App
East Lansing, MI
See more from this location?
Sporting News

Can Michigan State make the NCAA Tournament? Breaking down the Spartans' March Madness odds for 2023

By Sara Tidwell,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DORgS_0lBs1Tas00

Even though Michigan State is shy of the standard 20-win golden ticket entering Big Ten Tournament play, the Spartans have a decent shot at making the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

They had the opportunity to show out early and compile critical wins to boost them up the charts. But, as college basketball's most anticipated event inches closer, it's a scramble for the 36 schools not automatically in the field.

The real question for the Spartans is, where will they fall, if at all? The Sporting News breaks down Michigan State's chances of making the tourney.

MORE: March Madness bracket predictions 7.0: Projecting the Field of 68

Michigan State and the Big Ten Tournament

Michigan State earned a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament and was slotted as the No. 4 seed after a series of dominoes tipped the right way last weekend.

Last year, the Spartans had a fire lit beneath them, stretching their newfound luck to the semifinals before losing by five to the eventual runner-up Purdue.

They have kept the fire burning throughout the 2022-23 season and are coming into Chicago with a lot of heat, despite a tough schedule. They're playing for their NCAA lives, especially Malik Hall and Joey Hauser, who are hungry to finish their fifth years strong.

Head coach Tom Izzo jokingly encouraged chants from fans calling for Hall and senior Tyson Walker to take just "one more year," following the Spartans' regular-season finale win over Ohio State on March 4.

MORE: 2023 Big Ten Tournament bracket and scores

Michigan State's strength of victory

The Spartans are 12-10 against all Quad 1 and Quad 2 opponents. There could be penalties due to some of the losses, but it's likely that they'll balance out with the equally as important victories. Some of the nine losses in just Quad 1 include likely 1-seed Alabama and 3-seed Gonzaga, as well as likely 2-seed Purdue (twice).

The Spartans' biggest win this year undoubtedly came against Kentucky in the annual Big Ten/ACC challenge. The Spartans defeated the Wildcats in double overtime, 86-77. Kentucky is predicted to be around a 5-seed and sits in No. 20 in the current NET rankings.

Other notable victories include Indiana, Iowa and Illinois.

MORE: College basketball NET rankings, explained: How Quad 1 wins impact NCAA hopefuls

Michigan State's weak spots

The Spartans' worst loss this year was deemed to be their matchup against Iowa on Feb. 25, where the Spartans blew a 13-point lead with 1:30 left in the game and lost 112-106. Iowa is solid, having gone 18-11 overall this year and projected to be a 7-seed by bracketologists, but blowing that kind of lead in the closing minute-plus of what should have been a win is a resume setback.

Beyond the Iowa shocker, a late-November loss to Notre Dame (current NET: 184) is the most significant blemish on the Spartans' schedule.

Michigan State's rankings

Michigan State's record by quadrants

  • Quad 1: 6-9
  • Quad 2: 6-1
  • Quad 3: 3-1
  • Quad 4: 4-0

MORE: Day-by-day timeline of how the selection committee fills out the March Madness bracket

Will Michigan State make the NCAA Tournament?

Bill Bender's latest Sporting News projection has the Spartans in as a No. 7 seed while acknowledging that seeding among Big Ten teams is "fluid" depending on how the conference tournament shakes out.

ESPN has MSU as a lock for the NCAA Tournament. Joe Lunardi's bracketology shows them as a No. 6 seed in the Midwest region, facing either Mississippi State or Utah State first.

It ultimately depends on their outcome this week in Chicago.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Michigan State vs. USC odds, prediction, betting trends for 2023 March Madness first round matchup
East Lansing, MI18 hours ago
March Madness 2023: Here's when Michigan State will play & how to watch
East Lansing, MI22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
How Michigan ended up as an NIT-level team
Ann Arbor, MI21 hours ago
Michigan Men’s Basketball learns 2023 NCAA Tournament fate
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
Michigan football steals lead from Michigan State for No. 1 quarterback in the nation
Ann Arbor, MI21 hours ago
NCAA Tournament: Tom Izzo passes Mike Krzyzewski for national record
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Michigan offers 2023 four-star Brandyn Hillman after being granted release from NLI at Notre Dame
Ann Arbor, MI20 hours ago
NCAA Reportedly Makes Decision On Michigan Freshman
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
Michigan could say ‘NO’ to NIT Tournament
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Few good options for shrinking Michigan’s problem deer herds
Ann Arbor, MI22 hours ago
Thousands gather at MSU for Michigan Horse Expo
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Love Olive Burgers? There’s a New Michigan Festival For That
Lansing, MI17 hours ago
AG Nessel probing alleged misuse of endowment funds at Michigan college
Albion, MI18 hours ago
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: La Catrina Bar & Grill
Jackson, MI4 days ago
MSU shooting surveillance video shows gunman calmly walking in union, police searching
East Lansing, MI3 days ago
Michigan in Line for More Snow – Here’s When and Where
Grand Rapids, MI6 days ago
Northville man was looking for a sign from God. He found it in a 10-foot cross
Northville, MI5 days ago
More snow to pile up in parts of Michigan: Where, when it will be heaviest
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Flashpoint: Lawmakers have been busy in Lansing -- what changes Michiganders should be aware of
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Lansing Area Gas Station Says Never Again to Disgusting Bathrooms
Lansing, MI19 hours ago
East Lansing closes all schools
East Lansing, MI5 days ago
Bridge on I-94 in Ann Arbor to be closed up to a week after “heavy hit”
Ann Arbor, MI14 hours ago
Remember When These Buildings Were Once Lansing Hot Spots?
Lansing, MI19 hours ago
Ohio man dies in Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash
Burt, MI3 days ago
'A very violent night' Barricaded gunman surrenders after shooting 2 state troopers in Detroit
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Second suspect arrested in connection to Michigan's largest fentanyl seizure
Paw Paw, MI3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy