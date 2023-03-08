Bethesda finally announces a Starfield release date and showcase

After months of silence about the space game, Bethesda finally announced a Starfield release date. Starfield will launch on Sep. 6, 2023, for Xbox Series X|S and PC via Windows and Steam, and producer Todd Howard said the team is planning a Starfield Direct for June 11, 2023.

Starfield, which is reportedly Bethesda’s biggest RPG ever, was originally planned for release in late 2022, before getting delayed to early 2023. It’s worth noting that the game hasn’t gone gold yet, which is when studios announce the project is completely finished, so it could be delayed again.

Xbox confirmed the Starfield Direct will air after the Xbox Games Showcase, casually announcing Xbox’s E3-but-not presentation in a retweet.

Howard said the Direct will take viewers inside Bethesda and show off more of Starfield’s secrets. He said that, while Starfield includes many of the studio’s hallmarks that fans of Fallout and Skyrim will recognize, it’s a unique experience with plenty of surprises in store.

As for what those surprises might be, Bethesda is still keeping its cards close. In the announcement video, you can see producer and Oblivian veteran Tim Lamb playing Starfield and catch a glimpse of new environments, including a rocky canyon with scrubby undergrowth climbing up the sides of a clifface – and that’s about it.

The last time Bethesda opened up about Starfield was during Xbox’s 2022 showcase, where Todd Howard revealed some of the massive RPG’s customization options and space flight mechanics.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF