Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia press conference highlights: Tensions high heading into 2023 boxing fight

The world waited for the fight between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia to be announced. Then the press conference aired, and everyone waited for Gervonta Davis. And waited. And waited.

However, when the WBA (Regular) lightweight champion finally arrived, the party got started. Short and sweet, it was only a tease of what's to come when the two face off on April 22.

Davis and Garcia fight inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The former's title is not on the line, and it was revealed that there is a rehydration clause for this catchweight bout.

Meant to start at 12:30 p.m. ET, the press conference had a delay. There was no lack of content, as trainers and personalities stated their piece on the fight. Calvin Ford, Davis' trainer, said it perfectly when hyping the fight for his guy when he said "Ryan is the king, 'Tank' is the savage." Joe Gooseen, Garcia's manager, provided some analysis on the fight. He said that Garcia is a welterweight in a lightweight body, and that he has helped Garcia commit to the game of boxing since working with him.

Then Garcia entered the conversation. During the pre-conference broadcast and the press conference, Garcia mentioned his passion for the sport. He is ready to prove to others he is more than just someone who likes social media. Now wanting to be calling "King," Garcia is ready for anything, though he believes the fight will end in two.

"To be a champion, you have to beat the best. It's not about the titles, but about who you beat." Garcia stated. "I don't look like I hit hard but I do hit hard."

A calm Davis says he expects an "a-- whooping." Everything was calm until the two faced off. The tension was there, enticing fans to what will be a showcase of the future of boxing.

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia press conference highlights

Welcome to The Sporting News' live coverage of the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia New York press conference!

12:50 p.m. ET: We are LIVE in New York for the press conference. Brian Campbell and Luke Thomas introduce us to the preview show.

1:10 p.m. ET: As we wait for the two fighters to start the press conference, Showtime's Stephen Espinoza discusses the importance of the bout. He mentions the fan bases of the two, their skills, and how it differs from YouTube boxing. Espinoza stated that the T-Mobile Arena was chosen as the home of the fight due to scheduling and planning.

1:20 p.m. ET: Calvin Ford, Davis' trainer, joins the broadcast now. "This fight is the fight of the fights." He compared Davis and Garcia to Oscar De La Hoya and Floyd Mayweather. Calling Davis Michael Jordan, all he wants to know is what quarter Davis puts it together. Ford is asked about his predictions on the fight, and he ponders who will successfully execute when it matters the most. "Ryan is the king, 'Tank' is the savage."

An emotional Ford talks about how his son vouched for Davis, and what he has meant to him and boxing.

1:35 p.m. ET: Garcia's trainer Joe Goossen joins the announce desk as they continue to stall. The mental makeup is like any other fight. "Every fight is a fight that you need to win." Goossen said Garcia's power "ruins people." He says Garcia is a bigger, quicker guy, a welterweight in a lightweight body, which gives him the edge over Davis. Discussing his role as trainer, Goossen stated Garcia needed someone consistent in his life outside of family, to commit.

1:45 p.m. ET: It looks like the festivities are finally getting underway...

1:50 p.m. ET: Or not, as Ryan Garcia is speaking on the broadcast. He says there are a lot of perceptions as to who he is as a fighter. Garcia picks boxing and the fans before himself. "KingRy" brought up contract talks, and says Davis doesn't have the heart of a champion (no heart or integrity) and says he's not even at the press conference. When it comes to the fight, Garcia believes it is all about the mind. It will be a chess match. Garcia calls himself one of the best fighters in the world, and says this bout will actually give him the crown to really be called king.

1:55 p.m. ET: Garcia breaks down a normal Davis fight. He says Davis' defense is not as good in the early rounds. As the fight goes on, Garcia wants to implement smart pressure. Intelligence and defense is something Garcia believes he has, and not many people realize. An analysis of the Luke Campbell fight is brought up. Garcia stated when he was with Canelo Alvarez's camp, he was just looking for the knockout. Under new management, he credits Goossen and himself for adapting to a boxer. Garcia says his right hand is back. It is heavy while his left hand is sneakier.

2 p.m. ET: Garcia talks about mental health, and hopes to inspire everyone to talk about it and not hold it in. Before the interview ends, he did say there's a rehydration clause.

2:05 p.m. ET: Per Chris Mannix , Gervonta Davis is late due to a hair cut.

2:15 p.m. ET: After enough stalling, the press conference has finally begun. Brian Custer says this will be a clash of two young stars in their prime, stepping over the promotional and broadcasting barriers to give fans a mega fight. He praises Ryan Garcia, who is on the stage. Custer is promoting the fight as the winner being called the new face of boxing. Davis still is not on stage.

2:20 p.m. ET: Tom Brown of TGB Promotions calls this a super fight. Bernard Hopkins is calling out Davis, telling fans and everyone not to be late to the fight (or in this case, the press conference). He calls Davis and Garcia future Hall of Famers.

2:23 p.m. ET: At 2:23 p.m., Gervonta Davis finally shows up to the press conference.

2:25 p.m. ET: Oscar De La Hoya is on the stage. He talks about bringing the best two fighters in the same weight division together. It's a fight that the world will not want to miss. "Mega fights made boxing." De La Hoya says the glory days of PPV's are back, thanks to Garcia. He says he has a lot of respect for both fighters.

2:30 p.m. ET: Espinoza is on stage to promote the fight. He welcomes Garcia to his first fight on Showtime. Espinoza quotes John F. Kennedy, and credits the fighters for making the fight happen. It's not about the networks, promoters, or distributors, but about the fighters. Leonard Ellerbe of Mayweather Promotion is now out. He recalls a time when Garcia came up to him and said he wanted Davis. Goossen is back out and says he knows both fighters will put on a great show. Now Ford is back out and shakes Garcia's hand. He says what he said earlier today: Gen X is bringing boxing back. He wonders who will be sitting on the throne.

2:40 p.m. ET: Ryan Garcia is speaking now. He says sorry for the wait. Thanking all the major factors involved, he calls whatever is stopping boxing from putting on big fights poison. "To be a champion, you have to beat the best. It's not about the titles, but about who you beat... I don't look like I hit hard but I do hit hard." He says the truth will come out on April 22.

2:45 p.m. ET: Davis is up on the podium. He calls Garcia another dance partner. Davis brings up De La Hoya and Mayweather, calling this a tough fight. "I'm just happy to be a part of this moment, sharing the ring with a fighter like Ryan Garcia." He says Garcia will have to show his value on April 22.

2:50 p.m. ET: Davis on the importance of the fight: "Both of us are at our peak." He calls this fight a stepping stone for other fighters to compete. Garcia says its normally too late when a fight like this happens. "You really can't make a bigger fight than this." He calls it a legacy fight, a defining moment in their careers. When asked about being protected, Davis says that hopefully goes away with this fight. When asked about his social media following, Garcia says that Davis has the image of a devastating puncher, and he (and others) will have a good picture of who he is come fight night. If social media was Garcia's main focus, he wouldn't be on this stage.

2:55 p.m. ET: Garcia talks about forgoing a fight before facing Davis. He didn't want to take a risk by hurting his hand, a headbutt, etc. They got to the finish line, which was his goal. Davis says that if Garcia comes in too fast or too slow, it could dictate the ending of the fight. Garcia talks about his prediction for the fight. He's ready for 12, even if he said he'd take out Davis in two. Davis tries to interrupt him, and Garcia says at least he was here on time.

Davis says Garcia is getting an "a-- whooping" on April 22. Garcia guarantees a classic fight, Davis guarantees there will be two young guys that are hungry. "Two fighters that are built like that, who have that dog in them."

The two face off as the press conference ends.

Where is Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight?

The fight will take place in Las Vegas, inside the T-Mobile Arena on April 22. The arena can hold up to 20,000 fans.

How much do tickets for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia cost?

Tickets for Davis vs. Garcia start at $729, per TicketSmarter .

Prices then range from $800, $900, $1,000, $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, $8,000, $10,000, and $11,731.