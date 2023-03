foxbangor.com

Shaq Sends Message To Ja Morant, 'You're Not A Rapper, You're An NBA Player' By TMZ Staff, 5 days ago

By TMZ Staff, 5 days ago

Shaquille O'Neal is weighing in on Ja Morant's controversial gun-flashing Instagram Live session ... telling the Memphis Grizzlies star he has to be smarter moving ...