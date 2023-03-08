Milwaukee
Change location
See more from this location?
Milwaukee, WI
KPVI Newschannel 6
New coalition aims for bipartisan solution to keep Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin
By MITCHELL SCHMIDT mschmidt@madison.com,3 days ago
By MITCHELL SCHMIDT mschmidt@madison.com,3 days ago
A statewide coalition of business owners, former lawmakers and other vested individuals announced the creation Wednesday of a new group to support ongoing talks to...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0