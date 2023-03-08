Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Reuters

Memphis judge delays release of video, audio in beating death of Tyre Nichols

By Brendan O'Brien,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zj2s8_0lBqqlFg00

March 8 (Reuters) - A Memphis judge on Wednesday halted the release of more than 20 hours of additional video and audio footage related to the killing of Tyre Nichols, an unarmed Black man who was beaten by police officers during a traffic stop in January.

Judge James Jones of the Criminal Court of Tennessee issued the ruling, saying he would delay the release, expected on Wednesday afternoon, until prosecutors and attorneys for five former officers charged in the case can review the material.

The judge's decision came in response to a motion filed by an attorney for one of the officers seeking the delay. The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, which is prosecuting the case, said in a statement that it supported making the rest of the footage public but not at the risk of jeopardizing the prosecutor's case or the ongoing investigation.

"We will work to review the material promptly in the hopes that the majority of it will be released sooner rather than later," the office said.

The city of Memphis planned to release the additional footage on Wednesday on its Vimeo page along with records of the completed administrative investigations into the killing of Nichols, Jennifer Sink, the city's chief legal officer, told a city council committee on Tuesday.

The new material included 20 hours of video, Sink said, but she did not describe what it shows. Four shorter videos previously released by the city did not reveal what led to the Jan. 7 traffic stop or shed light on what paramedics responded to the incident were told by officers at the scene.

The brutal treatment seen on the footage already made public gave fresh momentum to the U.S. racial justice movement, which had been galvanized by the 2020 killing of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday that it will review the policies and practices of the Memphis Police Department, as well as specialized units such as the now-disbanded SCORPION unit that included the five officers charged with murdering Nichols. It said it would look at similar units around the country.

Nichols, a father of a 4-year-old, was described by friends as an affable skateboarder and student of photography. The death of Nichols, 29, led the city council to approve a series of police reforms on Tuesday, including the creation of an annual review of training techniques. Police in the city of 620,000 will also be required to collect more data, and to use only marked vehicles for routine traffic stops.

The planned release of the footage on Wednesday came five weeks after the city made public graphic videos from police body-worn and dashboard cameras. One video showed officers dragging Nichols from the driver's seat of his car before he runs away. Another showed officers pummeling him after they catch him, even though he appeared to pose no threat.

Nichols died of his injuries three days later while hospitalized. Five officers, all Black, have been charged with second-degree murder, assault, kidnapping, official misconduct and oppression. They all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A total of 13 officers have come under investigation for their conduct. Seven officers were fired, three were suspended, two had charges dismissed, and one resigned in lieu of termination. Three members of Memphis Fire Department were also fired and one was suspended, Sink said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Two months since MSCS employee died, family seeks answers
Memphis, TN10 hours ago
Three Alleged Fayette County Gang Members Indicted for Hardeman County Murders
Somerville, TN23 hours ago
Mid-South restaurants sued for trademark infringement
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Live Lounge shooting suspects in court, will remain out on bond
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Release of new video, audio of Tyre Nichols' arrest stalled by judge
Memphis, TN2 days ago
One critical after shooting in Raleigh
Memphis, TN22 hours ago
Warrant issued for man after quadruple shooting kills 3
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Man shot, killed at Northeast Memphis apartments identified
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Mother mourns West Memphis teen found dead in MS woods
West Memphis, AR1 day ago
Man charged with resisting arrest: “I want to go straight to 201”
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Judge will decide if rape lawsuit against Memphis can proceed
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Man said he was treated like a suspect after restraining car burglar downtown
Memphis, TN1 day ago
MPD: French bulldogs stolen from Hickory Hill home
Memphis, TN18 hours ago
3 charged after stolen rifle found in car
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Tyre Nichols case: 7th cop fired, 20 more hours of footage to be released
Memphis, TN4 days ago
Convicted felon free on bond after break-in attempt, drug seizure in Covington
Covington, TN1 day ago
Sheriff ID’s victim in deadly crash in SE Shelby County
Memphis, TN1 day ago
MPD: 4 suspects wanted after stealing $500 worth of merchandise from East Memphis business
Memphis, TN18 hours ago
Decision delayed on lawsuit against City of Memphis regarding Eliza Fletcher's accused murderer
Memphis, TN3 days ago
More than a dozen Memphis fire and police personnel charged in beating of Tyre Nichols
Memphis, TN4 days ago
Double Murder Suspect for Arkansas Couple Death Identified
Harrisburg, AR3 days ago
Missing Arkansas teen found dead in Mississippi forest
West Memphis, AR2 days ago
Homeland Security adds more state troopers on Memphis roads
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Pennsylvania homicide fugitive caught in Memphis
Memphis, TN4 days ago
Man charged after gun goes off during fight with suspected car burglar at music college
Memphis, TN2 days ago
MPD: Woman steals phone, sells it at phone kiosk
Memphis, TN2 days ago
House sprayed with bullets, 4 victims hospitalized
Memphis, TN4 days ago
MPD: Pair arrested minutes after carjacking man, taking his clothes
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Suspect charged with shooting at man over woman
Memphis, TN4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy